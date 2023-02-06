ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth Middle School students prepare boat for maiden voyage

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvwFU_0keHOkcK00

PORTSMOUTH — Seventh graders at Portsmouth Middle School have been assembling and decorating a five-foot mini-boat since September as part of their STEM class, Medicine, Maps, and Maritime. The Clipper Ripper is finally ready to launch Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. in Prescott Park.

Students from the Deck Team, Sail Team, Hull and Keel Team, and Cargo Team will share their roles in building the boat and preparing for launch. This modern-day message in a bottle is equipped with a GPS tracker, a camera, and temperature sensors so students can map the boat’s path across the Atlantic Ocean. The cargo hold is filled with items from Portsmouth to be opened on the shores of Europe or beyond after the Clipper Ripper floats with the Gulf Stream on its maiden voyage.

Students learned about ocean currents and marine hazards throughout this hands-on project and connected with organizations from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to the Chase Ocean Engineering Laboratory at UNH.

The boat was funded by the Clipper Foundation and the PMS PTA purchased the technology package. Educational Passages hosts our website and allows us to track our boat. You can follow our progress here educationalpassages.org/boats/clipperripper once Little Bay Lobster drops the Clipper Ripper into the Gulf Stream off the continental shelf, which is planned for mid-February.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

100 evacuated from Portsmouth motel after pipe bursts

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — ne hundred people were evacuated over the weekend in Portsmouth because of a burst pipe in a Portsmouth motel, and some families are now looking for another place to live. The fire alarm inside the Motel 6 off Gosling Road went off just before midnight on...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
B98.5

Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine

As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine store that sold record Mega Millions ticket gets prize

LEBANON, Maine — The store in Lebanon that sold the$1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket in January has cashed in. That was the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest prize ever won in Maine. While we wait for the person who has the winning ticket to claim...
LEBANON, ME
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis

LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
MEREDITH, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
FireRescue1

Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit

PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old Plymouth County man dies from injuries in Maine crash

A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has died due to injuries sustained in a serious crash in Maine. According to Maine State Police, a 2004 Ford truck driven by Nathan Kennedy of Halifax collided with the median guard rail, flipped over and landed on its side in the breakdown lane southbound at the Turnpike at the Saco River Bridge on Friday.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
WMTW

Rollover crash causes delays on turnpike in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Troopers say a rollover crash caused traffic backups on the turnpike in Scarborough Tuesday night. At around 5:45 p.m., state police say the driver of a large pickup truck failed to yield while merging from exit 44's on-ramp. The truck swerved and ended up...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy