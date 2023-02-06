Results: North Jersey Hockey '3 Stars' of the Week for Jan. 30-Feb. 5

After four days of voting, Lakeland senior Charlie Wogisch, Northern Highlands junior Daniel Moor and Morris Knolls/Morris Hills junior Luke Dickerson were selected as the North Jersey Hockey '3 Stars' of the Week.

Wogisch had four goals and two assists as Lakeland lit up the scoreboard in an 8-3 win over KJS United on Friday. On Sunday, Wogisch posted another hat trick, scoring three goals and adding an assist in a 7-5 win over Indian Hills.

Moor continues to shine as one of the best in the state between the pipes. He had 31 saves in a 3-2 win over Seton Hall Prep on Monday. On Thursday, Moor shut out Suffern (N.Y.) in a 2-0 victory. His 23-save effort gave him his fourth clean sheet of the season for the unbeaten Highlanders.

Dickerson came through with an assist during a 2-2 tie with Rumson-Fair Haven on Monday. On Saturday, Dickerson got involved early and often with a goal and four assists in an 8-6 over Hillsborough. He's proven to be a good luck charm for the Golden Eagles with at least one point in eight of the nine wins this season by Morris Knolls/Morris Hills.

Here were the other nominees:

Michael Ferrante

Fair Lawn sophomore

Ferrante put up a terrific effort with a goal and four assists on Monday, involved in all five goals during a 9-5 loss to Clifton/Passaic Valley/Cedar Grove. On Saturday, Ferrante had his first four-goal game, adding an assist in 5-3 win over Montville.

Jack Fidacaro

Delbarton senior

A pair of big Gordon Conference wins this week for Delbarton had Fidacaro's fingerprints all over them. The senior scored twice on Thursday as the Green Wave fended off Don Bosco, 4-1. A day later, he scored twice again in a 4-2 win over Bergen Catholic. The four goals put the senior with 11 on the season and within one goal of tying the team lead.

Brian Gabota

Passaic Tech senior

Gabota is ending the regular season of his senior year by scoring in bunches. He had a hat trick and added an assist in an 8-4 win over Indian Hills on Thursday. On Sunday, Gabota posted a goal and three assists as the Bulldogs pulled out a 6-2 win over Ramsey. He has set career highs this season in goals and assists with 12 each.

Bobby Hansen

Millburn junior

Hansen has come up big all season long for the Millers, who remain in the playoff hunt as the season winds down. He scored a hat trick and added an assist in a 5-3 win over Morris Catholic on Friday. On Sunday, Hansen added an assist in a loss to Oratory. He has just as many goals (31) as assists this season after only 15 combined points in his career prior to this season.

Hollis Humphries

Morristown Beard senior

In a pair of shutout wins this week, Humphries increased his record-setting career for the Crimson. He had two goals and an assist in a 5-0 win over Randolph on Wednesday. On Friday, Humphries did it again with two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Mount Olive. Humphries is the first Crimson player to ever reach 150 career points, increasing his school records in goals (78) and assists (72).

Devin Knause

Tenafly/Cresskill junior

Knause combined for six helpers this week in three wins that significantly help Tenafly/Cresskill's playoff chances. Knause had three assists in a 4-1 win over River Dell/Westwood/Emerson on Tuesday. On Friday, two asissts by Knause helped in a 4-2 win over Clifton/Passaic Valley/Cedar Grove. On Sunday, another Knause assist came in a 4-2 win over Northern Valley.

Clayton Prial

West Essex/Caldwell senior

Prial was involved in a pair of key wins for the Knights. On Monday, a goal and two assists helped lift West Essex/Caldwell to a 5-3 win over Ramapo. On Sunday, Prial had three assists in a 6-2 win over Verona/Glen Ridge. The senior has outpaced the rest of his high school career with 17 of his 32 career goals this season.

Results

