Clarksdale, MS

deltadailynews.com

Clarksdale Police Discover More Stolen Property

Clarksdale, MS – The Clarksdale Police Department has made significant progress in their efforts to combat theft and burglary in the community, as they announced the recovery of several stolen televisions and continued work on multiple residential burglary cases. In their efforts to bring those responsible to justice, officers...
CLARKSDALE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Woman Charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Facility

Bolivar County, MS – On February 4, 2023, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Mobley, age 47 of Natchez, for her alleged involvement in the introduction of contraband into the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. Correction officers called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Mobley was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $10,000.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman's death being investigated in Water Valley

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a woman is under investigation in Water Valley. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said law enforcement officers responded to a home on Highway 315 at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday. He said they found Amber Hicks Gordon, 30, unresponsive. Investigators are working...
WATER VALLEY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
CLEVELAND, MS
desotocountynews.com

Cleveland doctor sentenced to prison for fraud

A Cleveland doctor was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to five years in prison for healthcare fraud in connection with fraudulent hospice operations throughout the Mississippi Delta. According to court documents, Scott Nelson, 58, was a medical director for numerous fraudulent hospice operations in North Mississippi. He was convicted by...
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Two women plead guilty to community college embezzlement

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Coahoma Community College employees pled guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday, February 6. State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pled guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. According to White, the two […]
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Two plead guilty in Coahoma Community College fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
Oxford Eagle

A man and his crosses

Retired telephone employee Charles (Charlie) Slaughter spends his time crafting wooden crosses for his loved ones and has no hopes and dreams of selling them. His love for woodwork spans back to ten years ago, when he first realized that making wooden crosses was something he wanted everyone he loved to appreciate with him.
OXFORD, MS
KSLA

Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Delta State University graduate wins Grammy award

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WMC) - A Delta State University graduate took home the Grammy award this past Sunday night. Audrianna Johnson, a graduate of Delta State University in the class of 2018, won the award for Best Roots Gospel Album. This award was for the engineering she did on “The Urban Hymnal,” a gospel performance album recorded by the Tennessee State University Marching Band.
CLEVELAND, MS

