Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
deltadailynews.com
Clarksdale Police Discover More Stolen Property
Clarksdale, MS – The Clarksdale Police Department has made significant progress in their efforts to combat theft and burglary in the community, as they announced the recovery of several stolen televisions and continued work on multiple residential burglary cases. In their efforts to bring those responsible to justice, officers...
deltadailynews.com
Woman Charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Facility
Bolivar County, MS – On February 4, 2023, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Mobley, age 47 of Natchez, for her alleged involvement in the introduction of contraband into the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. Correction officers called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Mobley was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $10,000.
wtva.com
Woman's death being investigated in Water Valley
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a woman is under investigation in Water Valley. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said law enforcement officers responded to a home on Highway 315 at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday. He said they found Amber Hicks Gordon, 30, unresponsive. Investigators are working...
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented during the […]
desotocountynews.com
Cleveland doctor sentenced to prison for fraud
A Cleveland doctor was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to five years in prison for healthcare fraud in connection with fraudulent hospice operations throughout the Mississippi Delta. According to court documents, Scott Nelson, 58, was a medical director for numerous fraudulent hospice operations in North Mississippi. He was convicted by...
Two women plead guilty to community college embezzlement
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Coahoma Community College employees pled guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday, February 6. State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pled guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. According to White, the two […]
jacksonadvocateonline.com
One Year Later: Family has questions about suicide ruling in demise of former Greenwood police officer
Wendy Forrest was driving at a fast clip from Nashville to Winona after getting word that her daughter, 31-year-old NaStacia Rice, a former Greenwood policewoman who had left to join the police force in Tchula only months before, had taken her own life. Army veteran NaStacia Rice was found dead...
Two plead guilty in Coahoma Community College fraud scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
Oxford Eagle
A man and his crosses
Retired telephone employee Charles (Charlie) Slaughter spends his time crafting wooden crosses for his loved ones and has no hopes and dreams of selling them. His love for woodwork spans back to ten years ago, when he first realized that making wooden crosses was something he wanted everyone he loved to appreciate with him.
KSLA
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
Mississippi exceeds all other states in corporal punishment
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi students are spanked or issued some form of physical discipline more than any other student in any other state, according to data from the Department of Education (DOE). Although the numbers show much of corporal punishment happens here in the Magnolia State, many parents...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
actionnews5.com
Delta State University graduate wins Grammy award
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WMC) - A Delta State University graduate took home the Grammy award this past Sunday night. Audrianna Johnson, a graduate of Delta State University in the class of 2018, won the award for Best Roots Gospel Album. This award was for the engineering she did on “The Urban Hymnal,” a gospel performance album recorded by the Tennessee State University Marching Band.
Comments / 0