Texas State

Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Vice President Harris joins NARAL Pro-Choice America President, Mini Timmaraju and Groundswell Fund Senior Capacity Building Director, Julieta Garibay for a moderated discussion on reproductive rights at LBJ Presidential Library on October 08, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

  • Kamala Harris' aides had to replace the chairs in her office because they were too big for her.
  • The chairs had been the right size for her predecessors, all men of average height, the New York Times reported.
  • Harris, the first female Vice President, stands at just 5-feet-2-inches tall.

When they first arrived at the Office of the Vice President in 2021, Kamala Harris' aides had to buy the nation's first female VP all-new desk chairs because the ones already there were too big.

Current and former Harris aides revealed a series of hiccups the former senator has faced since stepping into office in a New York Times article published Monday . The piece detailed concerns that Harris had failed to establish herself as a political force within her party,

Jamal Simmons, Harris' former communications director, told the Times that he had to change all of the desk chairs in Harris' office to suit her height.

The chairs already in the office were suited for the "average male height" of those who came before her, the Times reported.

"She forces us to recalibrate our assumptions," Simmons told the Times.

Harris previously said she'd "proudly" run with Biden again in 2024 if he seeks reelection. But CNN previously reported that Harris and her allies felt sidelined by the White House and passed around an Onion article mocking her treatment.

Comments / 1377

Linda Winkler
4d ago

Is that why she hasn’t done anything. Because her desk wasn’t comfortable for her. She Talks to us like we are kindergartners and cackle. She can do that standing. I think the problem is between the desk and the chair!

Reply(110)
629
sewing needles
4d ago

My husband is 6’1”, I’m 5’2” and we use the same office chair because it’s adjustable, just like most office chairs.

Reply(71)
611
Samuel Johnston
4d ago

Well, all she does is sit so she hast to have a chair thats comfortable. She is the worst vice president our country has ever had the displeasure of acknowledgment

Reply(30)
323
Business Insider

