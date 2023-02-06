Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman

Vice President Harris joins NARAL Pro-Choice America President, Mini Timmaraju and Groundswell Fund Senior Capacity Building Director, Julieta Garibay for a moderated discussion on reproductive rights at LBJ Presidential Library on October 08, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images for NARAL Pro-Choice America

Kamala Harris' aides had to replace the chairs in her office because they were too big for her.

The chairs had been the right size for her predecessors, all men of average height, the New York Times reported.

Harris, the first female Vice President, stands at just 5-feet-2-inches tall.

When they first arrived at the Office of the Vice President in 2021, Kamala Harris' aides had to buy the nation's first female VP all-new desk chairs because the ones already there were too big.

Current and former Harris aides revealed a series of hiccups the former senator has faced since stepping into office in a New York Times article published Monday . The piece detailed concerns that Harris had failed to establish herself as a political force within her party,

Jamal Simmons, Harris' former communications director, told the Times that he had to change all of the desk chairs in Harris' office to suit her height.

The chairs already in the office were suited for the "average male height" of those who came before her, the Times reported.

"She forces us to recalibrate our assumptions," Simmons told the Times.

Harris previously said she'd "proudly" run with Biden again in 2024 if he seeks reelection. But CNN previously reported that Harris and her allies felt sidelined by the White House and passed around an Onion article mocking her treatment.