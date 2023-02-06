Revolut To Roll Out Crypto Staking Service for Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Two More Altcoins: Report

Read full article on original website
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Dogecoin Short-Rally Ceiling, Warns 'Accumulation Won't Last Forever'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery. What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead. :. The chart plotted by the...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Slams Dog Coins, Warns Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Should Go to Zero
Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko is blasting dog-themed meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), asserting they have no value. In a new interview with Blockworks, the crypto veteran says that, in his opinion, the two tokens should go to zero. “Every day I have to live with...
2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
These stocks are on fire, and they are still available at attractive valuations.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
bitcoinist.com
Which Is The Best Crypto Meme Coin To Invest In 2023: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Big Eyes Coin?
Meme coins have been known to explode to the moon and beyond in the crypto space! Many of them have seen wild success by following in the footsteps of Dogecoin (DOGE), the originator. As the crypto market is on the rise again, now is a great time to pick up...
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer
Even well-known stocks can produce outsized returns. Here are three that can do just that over the next 20 years.
Motley Fool
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Investors commonly turn to dividend stocks when the broader market hits a rough patch. Three supercharged income stocks, with yields up to 13%, offer significant upside this year, based on the high-water price targets of select analysts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Pundit Labels Shiba Inu, DOGE as ‘Garbage’ — Can Shibarium Prove to be Game Changer for SHIB?
Alex McCurry, the CEO of Solidity.io — a blockchain-based platform for smart contract audit and token development — has taken a potshot at Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and other meme-inspired cryptocurrencies. According to McCurry, these canine-themed cryptos are all “garbage”. His comment was in response to a tweet that...
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
Motley Fool
2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy In 2023 That Could Double Your Money
Lower consumer spending may affect growth stocks in the short term, but there are strong businesses that can outlast these headwinds. Airbnb is forging its own path in a competitive industry. Figs is building a profitable business that serves a tremendous, ongoing need. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
u.today
Here's SHIB Burn Rate's Reaction to Recent Shiba Inu Price Performance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Awakens To Make Colossal 120,000,000% Gains After 11 Idle Years
A Bitcoin BTC/USD address that had been dormant for more than a decade suddenly sprung back to life on Wednesday. What Happened: Address ‘1MMXRA’ on Oct. 1, 2012, held 412.12 BTC which, when combined, were worth only $8 at the time. These BTC were accumulated through four separate transactions.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Coin To Reach Rs.1 After Shibarium Launch?
Shiba Inu Coin Information: Among the many newest updates by the Shiba Inu group is the launch of the layer-2 scaling resolution, Shibarium. In line with latest updates, crypto analysts consider it’s going to solidify the $SHIB repute within the crypto market. Shibarium will supply some great benefits of scalability, decrease charges, quicker transaction occasions, and extra, which is strictly what all traders wish to see. Now, the query is, can Shibarium launch drive the Shiba Inu value to hit Rs.1?
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Deutsche Bank Eyeing Up Crypto Investments in Effort To Revamp Growth: Report
Financial giant Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm is reportedly considering making investments in the crypto industry to speed up its growth after global markets fell last year. According to a new Bloomberg report, the German banking giant’s DWS Group is already in discussions to invest in two Germany-based crypto...
3 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You up for Life
Despite being hampered by the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes last year, the tech industry is poised to witness significant growth in the near term, owing to advanced innovation and its...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin May Be Tracking Path of Explosive AI-Based Altcoin – Here’s His Outlook
A popular crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) could be following in the footsteps of an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused altcoin that’s printing massive gains this year. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Cred tells his 337,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could be mirroring the price action of Fetch.ai (FET), a decentralized machine-learning...
