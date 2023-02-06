C6-Zero Owner To Pay For Cleanup At Marengo Explosion Site
(Marengo, IA) — A central Iowa materials recycling plant where there was an explosion and fire in December, is now agreeing to allow state inspectors in. Howard Brand, owner of C6-Zero, also agreed to pay for clean-up. More than a dozen people were injured and other local residents were evacuated at the plant in Marengo. The Department of Natural Resources filed suit against Brand, saying inspectors were not being allowed in to test for suspected dangerous chemicals after the fire. Brand made the agreement, avoiding a hearing scheduled for Monday.
TTWN Media Networks Inc.
Comments / 0