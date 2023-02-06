C6-Zero Owner To Pay For Cleanup At Marengo Explosion Site

(Oakland) In a Class 1A Region 5 first round game Riverside will host Griswold. The Lady Dawgs enter the postseason with a record of 6-15. “We have to make sure we continue to do the things we’ve done over the last few games to get better. We really want to make sure we are moving the ball on offense and communicating on defense. Our help side defense Tuesday night was really good The talk was really good. You could hear it throughout the whole gym. We have to make sure we move the ball and it doesn’t get stuck in one spot.”

