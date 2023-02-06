ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C6-Zero Owner To Pay For Cleanup At Marengo Explosion Site

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Marengo, IA) — A central Iowa materials recycling plant where there was an explosion and fire in December, is now agreeing to allow state inspectors in. Howard Brand, owner of C6-Zero, also agreed to pay for clean-up. More than a dozen people were injured and other local residents were evacuated at the plant in Marengo. The Department of Natural Resources filed suit against Brand, saying inspectors were not being allowed in to test for suspected dangerous chemicals after the fire. Brand made the agreement, avoiding a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Western Iowa Today

An Iowa Prison Is Being Lowered To Medium Security After Two Prison Staff Were Killed

(Anamosa) The prison in Eastern Iowa where two staffers were attacked and killed by inmates armed with hammers is being downgraded. The Anamosa State Penitentiary will change to a medium-security prison. The maximum-security inmates will be moved to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. A review after the 2021 attacks found major staffing shortages and overcrowding in Iowa’s prisons.
ANAMOSA, IA
Western Iowa Today

#5 Iowa women drops contest at #2 Indiana

(Bloomington, IN) #2 Indiana defeated #5 Iowa 87-78 in a matchup of Big Ten women’s basketball leaders on Thursday. The Hawkeye women were led by Caitlin Clark’s 35 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals. Mackenna Warnock submitted 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Stuelke scored 10. Iowa made just 12/23 at the free-throw line compared to Indiana’s 22/34.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Western Iowa Today

Iowa men unable to take down #1 Purdue

(West Lafayette, IN) The top rated Purdue Boilermakers rolled to an 87-73 men’s basketball win over Iowa on Thursday. Iowa scored on their opening possession, but Purdue scored 10 straight and never trailed again. Kris Murray was 10/16 from the field and scored 24 points. Filip Rebraca made 8/12...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Western Iowa Today

UNI Using Synthetic Cadavers In Lab Instruction

(Cedar Falls) The University of Northern Iowa is the first school in the state and one of the first in the nation to use a new generation of synthetic cadavers in labs. U-N-I students have started using syndavers, life-sized models replicating the human body in detail, with muscles, tendons, veins, arteries, nerves, and organs.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Riverside girls coach impressed with ‘Competitive Spirit’ of his team

(Oakland) In a Class 1A Region 5 first round game Riverside will host Griswold. The Lady Dawgs enter the postseason with a record of 6-15. “We have to make sure we continue to do the things we’ve done over the last few games to get better. We really want to make sure we are moving the ball on offense and communicating on defense. Our help side defense Tuesday night was really good The talk was really good. You could hear it throughout the whole gym. We have to make sure we move the ball and it doesn’t get stuck in one spot.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
Western Iowa Today

