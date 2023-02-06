ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

QC mayors hold young adult job fair

By Sharon Wren
Young people looking for work could find their next job at the QC Mayors’ Young Adult Hiring Fair.

The fair takes place on Tuesday, February 21 from 12 – 5 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf. It’s geared toward job hunters ages 16-24 and is hosted by Quad City mayors. For more information on the event, contact Emily Codling, director of executive services and human resources at the Quad Cities Chamber at (563) 823-2669 or email ecodling@quadcitieschamber.com . For information on being a vendor, click here .

“On behalf of all the mayors in the Quad-Cities, we are honored to support our young adults in our community,” Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said. “This event promotes our future workforce and helps connect people to the resources needed to find a job.”

“No matter what side of the river you live on, we have employment opportunities in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities,” East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman said. “This event helps those kids in high school, early college or those just looking to work here in the Quad Cities. We come together as one community to help all of our young job seekers.”

Over 50 companies are hiring for part-time, full-time, summer and seasonal positions. Interviews and offers of employment are possible at the fair. Hundreds of students from school districts across the QCA are expected at the event and members of the public who are looking for work are invited to attend.

