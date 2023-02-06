ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

How new nursing mothers law could impact Savannah

WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLCst_0keHM30s00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (S. 1658/H.R. 3110), was recently signed into law on Dec. 29, 2022.

The bill expands workplace protections for employees with a need to express breast milk. Specifically, it expands the requirement that employers provide certain accommodations for such employees.

Additionally, time spent to express breast milk must be considered hours worked, if the employee is also working.

If a claim of liability against an employer is made, an employee generally must first notify the employer that they are not in compliance and provide them with 10 days to come into compliance with the required accommodations.

Finally, the bill provides certain exemptions from these requirements for air carriers.

“The original law required employers to provide reasonable break time and a private, non-bathroom space for breastfeeding employees to pump during the workday,” said Nandi A. Marshall, DrPH, MPH, CHES, CLC. “While this was an important step, one out of every four birthing parents of childbearing age was not covered by the Break Time law.”

There are currently a few public breast/chestfeeding spaces in the Savannah area, including at the Oglethorpe Mall and a room at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Sheri Bennett who works at Claire’s in the Oglethorpe Mall went back to work soon after having her kids, who today are adults.

“The first one, I want to say it was between 6 to 8 weeks that I actually went back to work. All three of my kids, they were actually breastfed and bottle-fed. I actually had a really good support system.”

She continued, “I can tell you, honestly, we actually have a nursing mom here and whenever she does need to pump, then I tell her to shut gate, close off for a minute, take a break and go and do what she got to do.”

Representatives of Healthy Savannah, YMCA of Coastal Georgia, Chatham County Health Department, and the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health at Georgia Southern University are applauding the new legislation.

Marshall and her team, through the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Racial & Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) are seeking to increase spaces by assisting local businesses to adopt or strengthen company-wide breastfeeding and lactation space policies.

“While we want all local organizations to be aware of and heed this new legislation, we also want them to know we’re here to assist them in their efforts to provide breast/chestfeeding-friendly spaces, especially for their employees,” said Marshall.

She continued, “Supporting parents in their nursing journey is not only the right thing to do, but also increases morale, a sense of belonging, and workplace productivity. Science overwhelmingly shows that parents who feed their babies human milk are significantly less likely to miss work in their infant’s first year of life and tend to have higher retention rates, improved morale, and lower health care and insurance costs as their children are sick less.”

According to the CDC, families can face many challenges when it comes to breastfeeding and many families do not breastfeed for as long as they intend to. With the steady decline in any and exclusive breastfeeding from month to month, the center says there is an indication that breastfeeding families may need stronger systems of support to reach their breastfeeding goals.

On more businesses offering breast/chestfeeding spaces, Bennett said, “I think they should because it’s not like Savannah is getting any smaller.”

Madison Terry is a mom of two who works from home. When she is out and needs to nurse, she said, “I don’t feel the need to go into lactating rooms. I am comfortable enough to just sit out in the open and feed my baby because that’s what works for us.”

She continued, “I’m also someone who, it doesn’t make me uncomfortable if someone else is staring at me or anything, it just doesn’t bother me.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Housing First: A solution to homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County had over 600 chronically homeless residents in 2020, according to a count by the homeless authority. That number gives Chatham County the second-highest rate of homelessness in Georgia. Many people are upset by homelessness, but few know what the solutions to the issue are that as of 2020 was […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Are there alternatives to AA?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many people have found support through 12-step programs as they have worked through their battle with alcohol and chemical dependency. However, there are also many who struggle with certain aspects of programs like Alcoholics Anonymous, like their basis in faith and spirituality. But are there alternatives to going to 12-step programs? […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Health Care for Homeless helping community every Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday, doctors at Memorial Health will be heading out of the hospital to practice medicine. Once a week the group of doctors goes out into the community to provide health care to the homeless. It is a pretty simple concept. You can come here for free...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Wellness Wednesday: Spotting Alcohol Use Disorder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dry January, when people cut out alcohol for the first month of the new year, is more popular than ever. While it might be a nice break from drinking for some, it’s not always a solution for Alcohol Use Disorder. In this week’s Wellness Wednesday segment on First News at 4 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local lawmakers visit Georgia State Capitol for Savannah-Chatham Day

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Some Savannah and Chatham County leaders spent the day in Atlanta lobbying for state lawmakers to spend money on Hostess City projects. Around 100 members met from Savannah gathered at the Georgia State Capitol, including members from the school board, city council, county commissioners and CAT to talk to state lawmakers on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pay It Forward: Secret Saints Corporation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new nonprofit in Savannah is doing everything it can to give back. In less than six months of existence, Secret Saints Corporation has helped hundreds of people. The founders, Lindsay Stewart and Roma Patel, are longtime friends and coworkers with the same overflowing desire to give back. “We work together. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch County Schools awarded $125K grant

Bulloch County Schools has been awarded a $125,000 Community Transformation Grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). Bulloch County Schools was one of 26 organizations who received a grant for 2023. The grant program assists community collaboratives with their initiatives that address the critical needs of children ages birth to eight years old and their families.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Day banner competition winner announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend Georgia will celebrate its founding as a colony, right here in Savannah. Friday, thousands of students were supposed to be marching through downtown in recognition of Georgia Day. The threat of rain forced the Historical Society to cancel the parade Friday morning. But still...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Longtime educator in Savannah running for city council

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime educator in the city of Savannah is throwing his hat into the political ring. Patrick Rossiter, who spent 39 years as an educator, coach and school principal announced Friday morning that he is running for the Alderman at Large Post 2 for city council.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Co Schools’ Top STARs Announced, Southeast Bulloch Student & Elementary Teacher Advance to Region

Bulloch County Schools announced Wednesday the top STARs at a recognition luncheon, where local public and private high schools honored the nominees. Eric Lim of Southeast Bulloch High School and his elementary school teacher, Joey Harvey, are Bulloch County’s top STARs for 2023. The two will now advance to the Region 8 STAR Recognition at GSU in March.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee Island names new assistant police chief

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) —The City of Tybee Island has named Bertram M. Whitley, III, the new Assistant Police Chief.  Assistant Police Chief Whitley joined the Tybee Island Police Department in 2012 and most recently served as a lieutenant working in Investigations. “The City of Tybee is fortunate to have new leadership in place that […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press conference

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Efforts to curb homelessness in and around Savannah continue – and today we’re getting new information on the problem, and what the city is doing about it.  During his weekly press briefing – Mayor Van Johnson shared part of the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless’ annual point in time count report. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later

Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years …. Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

How to find Girl Scout cookies in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve been waiting all year and it has finally happened. The time of purchasing cookies for your family from the Girl Scouts has arrived. But where do you go when you don’t know any local scouts? Savannah is well known for its Girl Scout history. Perhaps this is the reason that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy