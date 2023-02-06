ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Strong winds uproot large tree in West LA neighborhood, crushing several cars

By Shayla Girardin
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

Strong winds whipped across Southern California overnight, knocking down several trees and leaving behind damage in some neighborhoods.

It was a rude awakening for West Los Angeles resident Teal Nicholson on Monday morning.

A massive tree was uprooted by the winds just outside her apartment, crushing several cars in its path. No one was injured but at least three cars were damaged.

"My brother was going to park right in front of that spot last night where the tree fell, and he decided last-minute to park somewhere else," she said.

The tree also took down several power lines.

Neighbor Sharon Aronoff said while the high winds aren't unusual for the area, the damage is.

"It's odd to hear something happen so close to home... I'm just shocked at how huge that tree is," she said.

That wasn't the only wind damage to occur overnight. Powerful gusts also uprooted a tree in Santa Monica and another in Hollywood - hitting a garage and taking out several power lines.

It's winds like these that Aronoff says she keeps a close eye on.

"I'm concerned for my backyard but I have large palm trees. I'm not concerned about the whole tree uprooting but the fronds are quite huge and are dying," she added.

Crews were in the area Monday morning to break down the large trees and remove them from the road.

