The WM Phoenix Open, but the 16th hole in particular, is an absolute party in Scottsdale. And one Speedo-clad streaker took the party onto the green. A streaker in golf is not something that you see just about ever, especially on the often relatively buttoned-up PGA Tour. If there was ever a place it was going to happen, though, everyone’s first guess would be TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open — specifically the raucous 16th hole with the stadium setup.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO