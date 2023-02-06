ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
FanSided

Streaker takes WM Phoenix Open party onto 16th green (Video)

The WM Phoenix Open, but the 16th hole in particular, is an absolute party in Scottsdale. And one Speedo-clad streaker took the party onto the green. A streaker in golf is not something that you see just about ever, especially on the often relatively buttoned-up PGA Tour. If there was ever a place it was going to happen, though, everyone’s first guess would be TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open — specifically the raucous 16th hole with the stadium setup.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

