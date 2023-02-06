Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Billy Walters discusses 'six-year gambling relationship' with Phil Mickelson in interview about his upcoming book
Billy Walters is a legendary sports gambler known for decades of great bets. In a Thursday interview with Brent Musburger, however, he acted more like a poker player when the topic of Phil Mickelson came up. People hoping Walters would drop some sort of bombshell about his "six-year gambling relationship"...
Golf.com
DJ’s family responds to Spieth’s comments, and Billy Horschel the hero | Rogers Report
Hello, friends! I am writing to you from the WM Phoenix Open media center feeling like a million bucks. I’ve never been to TPC Scottsdale before and I am itching to get out to the course. I cannot do that in good conscience, however, without first filling you in on my favorite social moments from the past week.
Golf.com
Pro putts into the water, chips-in for bogey, WDs in wild Phoenix Open sequence
It may take the rest of the year for the sequence that unraveled on Friday at the WM Phoenix Open to repeat itself over the span of a week on the PGA Tour. It will almost certainly take much longer for the same sequence of events to happen to one player in the span of an hour.
Golf Digest
This ridiculous Rory McIlroy recovery shot left announcers nearly speechless
The battle for World No. 1 may just beginning this week at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, but the battle for best recovery shot looks over before some guys have even started the tournament. That's because we're already giving that unofficial honor to Rory McIlroy, the current World No. 1,...
PGA Tour Reveals Genius Way To Stop Beer Throwing At Phoenix Open
It is hoped the plan will be enough to persuade punters to hold onto their beer at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th green
GolfWRX
LPGA star ends relationship with Saudi Oil Company Aramco following ‘hatred and mean comments’
The LPGA and LET’s relationship with Saudi Oil Company Aramco has come under more and more scrutiny over the past 12 months, and that looks set to continue in the wake of the most recent news. Nine-time LPGA Tour winner Anna Nordqvist has just ended her relationship with Aramco.
GolfWRX
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
The USGA Announces New Exemption Categories for the U.S. Open, and One Tweak That Could Keep a LIV Golfer Out
This year’s event at Los Angeles Country Club will include the reigning NCAA champion; one LIV golfer is not exempt despite qualifying for last year’s Tour Championship.
Streaker takes WM Phoenix Open party onto 16th green (Video)
The WM Phoenix Open, but the 16th hole in particular, is an absolute party in Scottsdale. And one Speedo-clad streaker took the party onto the green. A streaker in golf is not something that you see just about ever, especially on the often relatively buttoned-up PGA Tour. If there was ever a place it was going to happen, though, everyone’s first guess would be TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open — specifically the raucous 16th hole with the stadium setup.
Comments / 0