Darius Rucker to headline Upstate charity concert

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Darius Rucker will headline a charity concert this summer in the Upstate.

The Southern Fried Circuit Charity Concert will take place at the Civic Center in Anderson on July 28.

“We are thrilled that South Carolina’s own Darius Rucker will be performing at our charity concert,” said Jim Lovinggood, chief executive officer of BREC. “His vision as a philanthropist aligns well with our foundation’s, which is why there is no one better to be our headlining entertainer than Darius Rucker.”

Money raised through this concert will help lives in the Upstate, according to Upcountry Fiber Foundation.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday with tickets on sale to the public sale on Friday. To purchase tickets, click here . at SouthernFriedCircuit.com .

