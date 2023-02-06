ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Darius Rucker to headline Upstate charity concert

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Darius Rucker will headline a charity concert this summer in the Upstate.

The Southern Fried Circuit Charity Concert will take place at the Civic Center in Anderson on July 28.

“We are thrilled that South Carolina’s own Darius Rucker will be performing at our charity concert,” said Jim Lovinggood, chief executive officer of BREC. “His vision as a philanthropist aligns well with our foundation’s, which is why there is no one better to be our headlining entertainer than Darius Rucker.”

Money raised through this concert will help lives in the Upstate, according to Upcountry Fiber Foundation.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday with tickets on sale to the public sale on Friday. To purchase tickets, click here . at SouthernFriedCircuit.com .

Upstate lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
‘I was screaming’, Upstate woman wins $200,000 Powerball jackpot

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman had just gotten off work when her daughter called her to check her winning Powerball ticket. Her daughter told her that someone at the V Go Mart on East River Street in Anderson where she buys tickets won $200,000. The woman joked, “Yeah, me.” She wasn’t laughing when she called her daughter back […]
ANDERSON, SC
Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
GREER, SC
Dabo Swinney releases statement on former lineman’s passing

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Head Coach Dabo Swinney released a statement following reports of the passing of former Clemson offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng. Boateng played for Clemson from 2019 to 2020 and continued his college career at the University of Florida. Swinney released the following statement: We are deeply saddened to hear the news of […]
CLEMSON, SC
High School Standouts: Franklin Davis, G, Landrum

Franklin Davis has had a break-out junior season for the Landrum Cardinals, helping them to a 23-3 regular season and third straight region title. The 6’3″ guard averages 19.8 points per game, which puts him among the state leaders. He’s done this for a team that waltzed through Region 1-2A with a 10-0 mark, has […]
LANDRUM, SC
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

