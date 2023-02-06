Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Lower St. Bernard, Western Orleans, Eastern Orleans, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines Parishes. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 04:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, decreasing to around 9 feet in the evening. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 PM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 01:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Life-threatening rip currents. Gusty southerly winds will produce choppy, rough surf and breaking waves of 3 to 4 feet. * WHERE...All central Florida Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rough surf will make swimming conditions hazardous. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Northeast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 04:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, decreasing to around 6 feet in the evening. * WHERE...Beaches of northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 PM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 01:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
