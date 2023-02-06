Effective: 2023-02-11 04:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, decreasing to around 9 feet in the evening. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to north central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 PM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Minor intrusion of water possible over the coast due to high surf. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

