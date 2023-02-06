New Mexico starts the year with strong recreational cannabis sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since recreational cannabis sales began in April last year, retailers have regularly sold tens of millions of dollars worth each month. January of 2023 is no different.

In January, retailers sold over $26 million of recreational cannabis across the state, according to the Cannabis Control Division . That’s the second-highest month of sales since retail began ( December of 2022 brought over $28 million in sales ).

Retailers in Albuquerque have sold more cannabis than any other city in the state since sales began. After 10 months of retail sales, the vendors in the city have accounted for over $78 million in sales. Santa Fe and Las Cruces are the next highest sellers, with a little over $18 million in sales each over the last 10 months.

