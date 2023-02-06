Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra Sold Out Two Days After Its Launch In Korea
General Motors announced that the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali is sold out in South Korea, just two days after GMC launched the truck in the Asian country on February 7th. The automaker has said that pre-order units of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali sold out in just 48 hours after launching the model online in South Korea, where the Sierra is the first full-size pickup to be officially introduced in that country. As such, GMC Sierra has generated a high level of interest among customers and successfully launched a new premium segment in the South Korean market.
Another Chevy Corvette Z06 Blows Its Engine Right After Break-In Period
steelankles via YouTubeThe Corvette's engine only managed to run for 621 miles before suffering a catastrophic failure.
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra HD Pickups Will Be The Last To Go Electric
General Motors is in the midst of pivoting to all-electric powertrains, with plans to fully electrify its light-duty vehicle lineup by the 2035 calendar year. Notably, GM is also set to electrify its heavy-duty vehicles around the same timetable. With regard to the GMC brand, the GMC Sierra HD pickup will be the last model to go all-electric.
gmauthority.com
Chevy LCF 5500 Recalled For ABS Module Calibration Issue
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2022 and 2023 Chevy LCF or Low Cab Forward 5500 HD/XD vehicles due to a problem with the ABS (Antilock Brake System) module. The problem: vehicles with a 200-inch wheelbase or 212-inch wheelbase may have an Antilock Brake System (ABS)...
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 Sold Out In 10 Minutes
General Motors pulled the sheets on the 2023 GMC Canyon last August, revealing an all-new third generation for the midsize truck. Among the many updates in store was the debut of the off-road-capable Canyon AT4X trim level, highlighted by the limited-run Canyon AT4X Edition 1. Now, according to a GM executive, it’s been revealed that the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 sold out in just a matter of minutes.
Hennessey Unleashes 708-HP Corvette C8 To Take Down The Z06
Hennessey, the Texas-based firm behind the phenomenal Venom F5 hypercar, has unveiled a new supercharged Corvette C8 Stingray called the H700 - and it packs a punch strong enough to take down the Z06. The company has fitted the LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine with a high-flow centrifugal supercharger and an...
gmauthority.com
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Debuts As Chevy Trailblazer Rival
Back in September 2022, Subaru officially revealed the third-generation Crosstrek for the Japanese market. Set to begin arriving on dealership lots sometime in Spring 2023, the North American-spec 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been unveiled, and will serve as a direct competitor to the 2024 Chevy Trailblazer when it arrives. Carrying...
gmauthority.com
Here Is The Refreshed 2024 Chevy Trailblazer
GM just pulled the sheets on the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Trailblazer, showing off brand-new styling, an overhauled interior, new standard features, and more for the small crossover. Outside, we find a new look highlighted by thinner upper lighting signatures and a new grille treatment. The 2024 Chevy Trailblazer trim...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition Now In Production
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition got its big debut last September, offering a sportier take on the full-size SUV with a variety of performance-flavored upgrades. Now, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition is currently rolling off the line. For those readers who may have missed it, the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT5 Latte Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
Latte Metallic paint (color code G5D) is no longer available to order on the 2023 Cadillac XT5 for the remainder of the model year, GM Authority has learned. The Latte Metallic paint color will be built out (discontinued) after the week of March 6th, 2023. GM introduced Latte Metallic as...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado HD Power-Retractable Assist Step Issue
GM has released a new service update for the Chevy Silverado HD related to an issue wherein power-retractable assist steps can reverse while deploying or stowing. The problem: certain units of the Chevy Silverado HD may exhibit a condition wherein power-retractable assist steps can suddenly reverse. This condition will occur when the steps are deploying or stowing.
gmauthority.com
Take A Look At This 2020 Buick Encore Rental At 60,000 Miles
Rental cars typically live a pretty rough life, shouldering the mistreatment of countless drivers and suffering untold abuse over the years. That said, this particular 2020 Buick Encore rental car looks to be in surprisingly good shape, even after 60,000 miles of service. GM Authority recently got behind the wheel...
gmauthority.com
GMC Terrain Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In February 2023
In February 2023, a GMC Terrain discount offers up to $1,500 off, which includes a $750 cash allowance on the 2022 GMC Terrain and 2023 GMC Terrain. That also includes $750 Buick GMC Loyalty Cash on 2022 and 2023 Terrain models for current owners of a 2009 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2018 model year or newer vehicle when financing through GM Financial, along with low-interest financing for up to 60 months plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days.
gmauthority.com
Potential Ford Expedition Raptor Under Consideration: Report
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, unveiled the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition back in September of the 2021 calendar year, updating the automaker’s full-size SUV to better rival the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL with new looks, an updated cabin, new features, and a new off-road-oriented trim level dubbed Expedition Timberline. Now, however, it looks like Ford may up the ante with a model even more off-road-capable model, and this vehicle could end up being called the Ford Expedition Raptor.
gmauthority.com
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Revealed As Chevy Traverse Rival
Toyota just unveiled the all-new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, debuting a fresh three-row SUV that slots in above the standard Toyota Highlander and is set to rival the Chevy Traverse. Outside, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander takes styling cues inspired by the standard Highlander...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Colorado Discount Reaches $1,250 Off In February 2023
In February 2023, a Chevy Colorado discount totals up to $1,250 for select markets on the 2022 Chevy Colorado. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Colorado. In addition, a special lease program is available on the 2022 Colorado Crew Cab...
gmauthority.com
1,180-HP 1969 Chevy Camaro ‘Fenix’ Debuts At Grand National Roadster Show
Sean Smith Designs just unveiled this gorgeous 1969 Chevy Camaro at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, California. With a design by Sean Smith and build work by Driven Speed Shop, the 1969 Chevy Camaro, dubbed “Fenix,” sports a fully custom exterior, interior, and supercharged V8 with nearly 1,200 horsepower on tap.
gmauthority.com
Google Maps Adds Features For EV Drivers
One of the many challenges faced by electric vehicles is infrastructure. As opposed to their gas-powered counterparts, EVs have a comparatively low level of investment into the necessary infrastructure – particularly charging stations – to make electrification more plausible. In an effort to help alleviate this lack of a charging network, Google Maps has just introduced new features to help drivers find charging stations.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Ranks Mid-Pack In Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction Survey
In a recent owner satisfaction survey, Chevy as a brand ranked mid-pack among the major automakers studied. The recent owner satisfaction survey was conducted by the American nonprofit consumer organization Consumer Reports, and is based on data pulled from the group’s 2022 Annual Auto Surveys. The 2022 Annual Auto Surveys includes data on more 300,000 vehicles, including those between the 2020 and 2022 model years, as well as a select number of 2023 model-year vehicles that have not shown significant changes over time. Additionally, some ratings may be based on just a single model year.
