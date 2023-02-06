General Motors announced that the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali is sold out in South Korea, just two days after GMC launched the truck in the Asian country on February 7th. The automaker has said that pre-order units of the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali sold out in just 48 hours after launching the model online in South Korea, where the Sierra is the first full-size pickup to be officially introduced in that country. As such, GMC Sierra has generated a high level of interest among customers and successfully launched a new premium segment in the South Korean market.

21 HOURS AGO