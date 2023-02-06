Read full article on original website
Trigg Longspurs Annual Banquet Tickets Available for Purchase
The Trigg County Longspurs chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its annual dinner next month. Avery Harper, who serves as a spokesperson for the chapter, tells the News Edge this will be the 27th annual local dinner. Harper says the dinner will be held Saturday, March 18,...
Chocolate Affair On Tap For Saturday At Janice Mason Art Museum
Having not been held since pre-COVID, there’s great anticipation for the typically-annual “Chocolate Affair” — set for 4, 5 & 6 PM Saturday evening in the Janice Mason Art Museum. Leida Tackett, assistant director for the JMAM, said more than 130 have already purchased their $25...
Alpha PCC Father-Daughter Dance Next Weekend
Alpha Pregnancy Care Center in Hopkinsville is again hosting a popular event that aims to bring fathers and daughters together for a special evening. Heather Hensley, Director of Development for the organization, tells the News Edge the 15th annual event will take place next weekend. Hensley says a link to...
Trigg Cattleman Members Learn About Cattle Feeding And Forages
Members of the Trigg County Cattleman’s Association learned about feeding cattle after a challenging year and elected a new officer slate for 2023. A large crowd of Trigg County Cattleman’s members and beef cattle farmers gathered at the Lexie Bush Convention Center to conduct the business of the organization. 2022 President Alana Baker-Dunn said she was pleased with the turnout for the winter meeting.
Paducah's Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond will close its Paducah store, along with 149 others announced this week. The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced the company was shuttering 87 other stores. Over the past several months, it has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations,
Jo Talley, 76, of Elkton
Funeral services for 76-year old Jo Ann Talley, of Elkton, will be at 1:00 Sunday afternoon, February 12, at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Wiley’s Chapel Cemetery in Logan County. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Sunday morning, February 12. She is survived by husband of...
Doris Threlkel, 74, of Elkton
Funeral services for 74-year old Doris Jean Threlkel, of Elkton, will be at 1:00 Saturday afternoon, February 18, 2023, at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Saturday morning, February 18. Survivors include her sons, Lee Threlkel and his...
Jimmy Mosley, 69, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 69 year old Jimmy Mosley of Cadiz. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kentucky Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky
Kentucky Oaks Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky, United States. The mall was developed by the Cafaro Company, which owns and manages it. There are more than 100 stores. The anchor stores are Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, 2 Dillard's stores, HomeGoods, Best Buy, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Vertical Jump Park. Other major tenants of the mall include H&M, Five Below, and Shoe Dept. Encore.
Christian County Facilities Plan Amended To Put 6th Grade In Middle Schools
The Christian County Public Schools Facility Planning Committee is sending a revised plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Thursday night, the Committee gathered at the Board office to discuss the potential changes. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says the amendment would move 6th grade back into the middle schools and transition three other buildings.
Graham Lawrence Talks About Returning To The Farm
Graham Lawrence says it was an easy decision to return to work with his father Bob Lawrence on L & H Farms in Trigg County.
Finley Notes Strong 2022, Preparing For 2023 Election Cycle
It was all smiles for Carmen Finley. And rightfully so. The county clerk had nothing but good news for the Trigg County Fiscal Court during Monday night’s meeting, in which she was able to turn over a treasury deposit worth $276,586.87 in excess fees. This was the result of...
Patricia Gibson, 67, of Fairview
Funeral services for 67-year old Patricia Ann Gibson, of Fairview, will be at 3:00 Monday afternoon at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. There will be a private burial service at Bells Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday evening, February 12, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her...
PRECC, HES Broadband Buildout Continues In Trigg County
Patience is a virtue not easily held — especially when potential customers can see high-speed internet cables running closer and closer to their rural homes. During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, the president & CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric provided an update to magistrates and Judge-Executive Stan Humphries, on the colossal build out of broadband coming to the quaint surroundings of Cadiz.
Cravens Promoted to Vice President of Commercial Banking at Planters Bank
Planters Bank has announced the promotion of Nicole Cravens to Vice President of Commercial Banking. Cravens has been a part of the Planters Bank team since 2013 and previously served as Assistant Vice President of Commercial Banking. Cravens earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Murray State University in...
Graves County is needing your help
On December 10, 2021, Mayfield and Graves County were dealt a devastating blow when a large section of Graves County was struck by an EF-4 tornado. We can still look around our town and our county and see the signs of destruction from trees that were turned into splinters to houses and buildings that were reduced to piles of rubble. However, we are not able to look around Mayfield and Graves County and see evidence of our greatest loss from the tornado. We, as a community, lost 24 precious individuals in the December 10, 2021 tornado. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, spouses, friends and co-workers were all lost that night among the destruction that plagued our county.
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall
PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
Sue Watkins, 72 of Fairview
Funeral services for 72-year-old Sue Wood Gilley Watkins of Fairview will be Saturday, February 11 at 11 am at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5 to 7.
Kevin Simmons, 56, of Hopkinsville
A Celebration of Life for 56 year old Kevin Simmons of Hopkinsville will be at 2:00 Sunday afternoon, February 12, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Sunday afternoon, February 12. Survivors include:. Mother – Shirley Ezell, Hopkinsville, KY. Companion – Anjalena “Angel” Randolph, Hopkinsville,...
