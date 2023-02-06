ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A pedestrian died Wednesday night following a two-vehicle collision in Calhoun County. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the drivers of an Infinity and a Toyota were traveling west...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash

ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

Repairs underway to fix traffic lights on Sunset Blvd. following car wreck

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Traffic lights at Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road are down Wednesday afternoon after a reported car crash, Lexington police said. The collision reportedly destroyed the signal light box at the intersection, cutting out the intersection lights. Police say it may take until 10 p.m....
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Clarendon County officers searching for information on stolen truck, diesel fuel

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is searching for information concerning a stolen truck and diesel fuel in the Manning area. According to authorities, A Ram 5500 Truck was stolen from a Manning business between February 7 and February 8, along with large amounts of diesel fuel.
wach.com

RCSD: Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the early hours of Friday morning. Authorities say Euriah Joseph was last seen at 4 a.m. on Bowling Avenue walking her dog and wearing a gray jacket. Joseph is 5'1"...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Two Richland One schools without water due to water main break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two Richland One schools are without water on Wednesday after officials say a water main break, school district officials confirmed. Officials say St. Andrews Middle School and HB Rhame Elementary are without water at this time. Portable toilets and bottled water have reportedly been delivered...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

ACSO: Aiken teen missing since Thursday, search ongoing

AIKEN, SC (WACH) — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office continues the search for an Aiken teenager who went missing on February 8. Authorities say 15-year-old Elena Hinson was last spotted leaving Midland Valley High School - shortly after being dropped off for school. Hinson is 5'1" and weighs 220...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One shot dead, one injured in Aiken Burger King parking lot

An Aiken man is dead after being shot in a Burger King parking lot. He has been identified as 31- year-old Alan Black, Jr,. According to official's, the incident took place around 8:40 Wednesday night on 1110 York St. in Aiken. A second person was also shot. Both were taken...
AIKEN, SC
wach.com

Richland County deputy saves man's life

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The actions of a Richland County deputy are being praised all across the country after he saved a man’s life on national television. It happened during a broadcast of On Patrol Live. Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he was just doing his job when he saved the man’s life.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Authorities warn of Verizon phone scam calls in Sumter County

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Authorities are warning users to be wary of a recent spike in phone scams in the Sumter County area. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reported that several residents have called in with concerns after receiving phone calls with a recorded message - claiming to be Verizon.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC State commemorates Orangeburg Massacre's 55th Anniversary

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Wednesday marked the 55th anniversary of one of the most violent events in South Carolina history, the Orangeburg Massacre. Three South Carolina State students died, and more than two dozen others were wounded after a peaceful protest on campus. It all started after the students...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Brockman Elementary teacher named SC Conservation Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For a teacher, it's already rewarding enough to educate students. For one Richland County teacher, she's got extra recognition for one subject - environmental conservation. "Really excited, very honored." Sarah Burnham, an upper elementary teacher at Brockman Elementary School, was named South Carolina's 2023 Conservation Teacher...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Dawn Staley statue coming to Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is going to be honored in a major way. On Wednesday, WACH FOX confirmed with Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann that a Dawn Staley statue will be built in downtown Columbia. The statue will be built on the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Dawn Staley previews showdown against No. 3 LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team is preparing for another huge game. The Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. It's a game between the last two undefeated teams in women's basketball. Whoever wins, will sit alone at...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends

COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy