wach.com
Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A pedestrian died Wednesday night following a two-vehicle collision in Calhoun County. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the drivers of an Infinity and a Toyota were traveling west...
wach.com
Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
wach.com
Repairs underway to fix traffic lights on Sunset Blvd. following car wreck
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Traffic lights at Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road are down Wednesday afternoon after a reported car crash, Lexington police said. The collision reportedly destroyed the signal light box at the intersection, cutting out the intersection lights. Police say it may take until 10 p.m....
wach.com
Clarendon County officers searching for information on stolen truck, diesel fuel
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is searching for information concerning a stolen truck and diesel fuel in the Manning area. According to authorities, A Ram 5500 Truck was stolen from a Manning business between February 7 and February 8, along with large amounts of diesel fuel.
wach.com
RCSD: Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in the early hours of Friday morning. Authorities say Euriah Joseph was last seen at 4 a.m. on Bowling Avenue walking her dog and wearing a gray jacket. Joseph is 5'1"...
wach.com
Two Richland One schools without water due to water main break
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two Richland One schools are without water on Wednesday after officials say a water main break, school district officials confirmed. Officials say St. Andrews Middle School and HB Rhame Elementary are without water at this time. Portable toilets and bottled water have reportedly been delivered...
wach.com
Law Enforcement trains for more than crime, deputies are also skilled in crisis prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands are experiencing more mental health calls than ever before. The unpredictable nature of the job is about more than fighting crime, it has become a profession that requires training for almost anything. In the past two weeks, two area...
wach.com
Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
wach.com
Richland County officials discuss plans for Alvin S. Glenn following recent incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County leaders met in a press conference Thursday to address measures being taken to improve Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following recent incidents. County administrator Leonardo Brown and county attorney Patrick Wright discussed many topics, including staffing and pay improvements, renovation of units and...
wach.com
ACSO: Aiken teen missing since Thursday, search ongoing
AIKEN, SC (WACH) — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office continues the search for an Aiken teenager who went missing on February 8. Authorities say 15-year-old Elena Hinson was last spotted leaving Midland Valley High School - shortly after being dropped off for school. Hinson is 5'1" and weighs 220...
wach.com
One shot dead, one injured in Aiken Burger King parking lot
An Aiken man is dead after being shot in a Burger King parking lot. He has been identified as 31- year-old Alan Black, Jr,. According to official's, the incident took place around 8:40 Wednesday night on 1110 York St. in Aiken. A second person was also shot. Both were taken...
wach.com
Richland County deputy saves man's life
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The actions of a Richland County deputy are being praised all across the country after he saved a man’s life on national television. It happened during a broadcast of On Patrol Live. Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he was just doing his job when he saved the man’s life.
wach.com
Authorities warn of Verizon phone scam calls in Sumter County
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Authorities are warning users to be wary of a recent spike in phone scams in the Sumter County area. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reported that several residents have called in with concerns after receiving phone calls with a recorded message - claiming to be Verizon.
wach.com
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office colorful vitamin sized fentanyl were confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday. During the same...
wach.com
Teen who stabbed adoptive parents, killing one, served in family court, sheriff says
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A 15-year-old who Kershaw County officials say stabbed both of his newly adoptive parents, killing the mother and injuring the father, was served five juvenile petitions on Friday, according to Sheriff Lee Boan. The teen was served in a family court hearing for murder,...
wach.com
SC State commemorates Orangeburg Massacre's 55th Anniversary
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Wednesday marked the 55th anniversary of one of the most violent events in South Carolina history, the Orangeburg Massacre. Three South Carolina State students died, and more than two dozen others were wounded after a peaceful protest on campus. It all started after the students...
wach.com
Brockman Elementary teacher named SC Conservation Teacher of the Year
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For a teacher, it's already rewarding enough to educate students. For one Richland County teacher, she's got extra recognition for one subject - environmental conservation. "Really excited, very honored." Sarah Burnham, an upper elementary teacher at Brockman Elementary School, was named South Carolina's 2023 Conservation Teacher...
wach.com
Dawn Staley statue coming to Downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is going to be honored in a major way. On Wednesday, WACH FOX confirmed with Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann that a Dawn Staley statue will be built in downtown Columbia. The statue will be built on the...
wach.com
Dawn Staley previews showdown against No. 3 LSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team is preparing for another huge game. The Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. It's a game between the last two undefeated teams in women's basketball. Whoever wins, will sit alone at...
wach.com
Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends
COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
