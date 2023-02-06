Blunt-force trauma killing of Ohio three-month-old unsolved after 14 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Police are offering a cash reward for information in the death of a three-month-old who died by blunt-force trauma 14 years ago.Close
Officers were sent to a home on Delray Road at 7:16 a.m. on Feb. 1 after a report that a baby was not breathing, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Three-month-old Logan Holley was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he died at 7:54 a.m.
Authorities said it was determined Holley died of blunt-force trauma to the head. He would’ve been 14 this year.
Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-8477 or by visiting its website. All tips are anonymous.
