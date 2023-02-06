Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 players almost break the game by fishing on new map
Overwatch 2’s first new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, has wasted little time becoming popular within the community. But hours into the launch of the penguin-inhabited, snow-themed offering, many players have been captivated with something unrelated to its hidden lore, flank routes, and other meticulously designed features—an interactive fishing hole that spits out fish as players shoot into it.
This Overwatch 2 weekly mission change would be great—if it actually worked
Overwatch 2’s big season three update brought with it a slew of highly requested changes from the game’s player base, from cheaper skins to more free rewards, and even some quality-of-life changes. However, one particular change, though well-intentioned, seems to not be functioning properly. Overwatch 2 has several...
Symmetra’s Ultimate is creating chaos in Overwatch 2 after February nerfs change more than intended
Symmetra may have only gotten a minor change in the recent Overwatch 2 patch notes, but the update—which made changes to her Ultimate ability—has been causing nothing but chaos ever since. In particular, doors, payloads, and other environmental objects seem to be her turret’s kryptonite following the Feb....
Overwatch fans share 4 anime skins they want to see in the game
Since Overwatch 2 revealed an unexpected crossover with popular anime One-Punch Man, fans have been sharing what they wanted to see in the game as the next anime crossover. , suggesting a lot of ideas for specific skins. The user who created the thread kicked things off with a Full Metal Alchemist image they compared to Ashe and Bob.
Overwatch 2 players claim Blizzard is trying to trick users into buying the battle pass
One of the welcome changes with Overwatch 2’s season three update is the expansion of ways to earn skins and cosmetics via a returning currency. But a small hiccup on the battle pass page is leaving players confused over what currency they’re actually acquiring—and some are convinced there’s malicious intent involved.
A planned Valkyrie nerf might not make it into Apex Legends season 16
Apex Legends season 16 is set to bring major changes to the game, including tons of balance changes that will almost certainly shift the meta. Some things might not change from this season to the next, however, such as Valkyrie’s longtime domination of the Apex Games. Valkyrie has remained...
LoL players are already dubbing Aurelion Sol rework a ‘complete failure’
The celestial dragon that is as old as time itself has, after four years of not tasting a single buff, gotten a makeover from Riot Games. Aurelion Sol’s rework went live yesterday, and League of Legends players have a lot to say about the changes. League players have already...
How to sign up for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West
Looking to rub shoulders and share server space with the top Overwatch League pros? With OWL “committing to server a wider player base” in 2023 after the free-to-play launch of Overwatch 2, the path to pro has opened up to the community heading into the league’s sixth season.
Challenge the MTG Standard meta with Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries
New Standard Magic: The Gathering meta decks are flooding the Constructed format through the launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, with Abzan Multiplicative Legendaries able to challenge the Simic Toxic Rotpriest decks. The launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One has shifted the best-of-one and best-of-three MTG meta, from...
Riot introduces 5 new additions to League’s beloved Astronaut skin line
Five new additions are coming to one of League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines with a new batch of Astronaut skins set to be added to the game in an upcoming patch. Astronaut skins for Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed were revealed by Riot Games earlier today.
Why other LoL esports regions should consider adopting the LEC’s new season format
It’s only been a few weeks since the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, but League of Legends fans from around the world are already raving about the league’s new format for the year. The LEC has debuted a new formula at the highest competitive level, starting...
Riot confirms one of its newest and ‘most popular’ VALORANT modes is staying full-time
The early tests have been a success, and Riot Games confirmed today that “one of VALORANT’s most popular modes” is staying in the game long-term after an extensive but successful test period. In an announcement posted to the official VALORANT channel, gameplay product manager Coleman Palm told...
Ranked play, Dome and Museum maps, and several new game modes land in Modern Warfare 2 next week
The wait for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s season two is nearly over, and Activision has finally shown off what players can expect when it goes live next week. The highlight for MW2’s multiplayer is the addition of ranked play, featuring a Call of Duty League ruleset, a full-fledged ranking system, and ranked rewards for players to grind for in the ladder.
How the LoL meta could be impacted by Patch 13.3
Riot Games is keeping up its streak of major updates in League of Legends season 13. The previous Patch 13.1 saw important ADC and fighter item changes. Now, the balance team is setting its eyes on the support class while also fine-tuning the jungle meta. Paired with a long list...
Epic Games launches highlight capture program Postparty, offers Fortnite rewards
Epic Games has become way more than the developer behind the popular battle royale Fortnite, going on to develop multiple apps in and outside of the classic game. The developer has just announced a new clip-sharing program for Fortnite and Rocket League called Postparty. This new mobile app will allow players on a variety of devices to share their hottest clips across the internet.
Full VALORANT NA Game Changers schedule for 2023
It’s been a few months since players have seen any VALORANT Game Changers action and even longer since the last North American teams faced off against each other. But now, fans finally have new information about the format, schedule, and verification process for the tournaments this year. Every year,...
Apex Legends is celebrating the release of Team Deathmatch with Twitch Rivals
Twitch streamers will battle it out for a big cash prize pool in Apex Legends’ newest mode, which is just about as classic as it gets. Season 16 of Apex begins next week, and Twitch Rivals will be hosting a $200,000 tournament to celebrate the game adding Team Deathmatch as part of the game’s four-year anniversary season, Revelry.
Warzone 2’s season 2 update has way more than Resurgence for players to look forward to
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is about to get a massive overhaul in its season two update next week, Infinity Ward and Raven Software revealed in a new blog post today. The return of the Resurgence mode on an all-new map, Ashika Island, is just the beginning for CoD fans to look forward to in the big patch. There’s a slew of quality-of-life changes, including changes to looting, the Gulag, and much more.
Riot teases LoL’s upcoming fiery enchanter Milio
League of Legends’ first new champion in 2023 has just been teased on the game’s PBE servers. Milio is a male enchanter support from Ixtal, who is expected to be the first new champ in League this year. After the addition of Patch 13.3 to the live servers today, PBE servers got updated as well, and a Milio teaser was added to the bottom lane alcove.
One of the best VALORANT players in the world can’t carry trolls in ranked—so why would you?
Cloud9’s yay couldn’t prevent his team from getting stomped in a ranked match in Brazil thanks to two AFK players on his team, a problem many casual players have experienced while playing VALORANT. ‘El Diablo’ was spotted losing by 0-12 on Brazil’s ranked server earlier this month and...
