KOLO TV Reno
WCSO looking for volunteers to prevent railway suicides
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers for its Railway Auxiliary Team, also known as RAT Pack. The team is a group of volunteers who work to reduce the number of rail suicides and trespass incidents. They have been active since 2009 and recruit local veterans, retirees, and retired first responders to their team.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO asking for help solving residential burglary case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving a residential burglary case in Washoe Valley. On the evening of Feb. 6, an unidentified woman approached a residence in the area of Lightning W Road in Reno and knocked on the door. She left upon getting no reply.
Lassen County News
Citizen’s tip leads to alleged burglar’s arrest
An alleged serial burglar is in custody thanks to a citizen’s tip to the Susanville Police Department. According to a statement from the SPD, officers were dispatched to the Lassen National Forest Service Yard located at Fifth Street and Grand Avenue on a report of a suspicious person walking inside the gated area about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO to increase patrols looking for impaired drivers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is upping its patrols looking for impaired drivers as part of the Joining Forces program. Starting Feb. 10, and lasting through Feb. 28, the WCSO and other area law enforcement offices will be dedicating extra patrols around their respective areas.
KOLO TV Reno
Education clearly a top priority after first week of Nevada’s 82nd Legislative Session
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the first week of Nevada’s 82nd Legislative Session comes to an end, it’s clear education is a top priority. Before session even started this week, Governor Lombardo announced a $2 billion dollar increase in state funding from the Pupil Centered Funding Plan. The...
susanvillestuff.com
Two Arrested After Late Night Susanville Traffic Stop
Susanville Police Officers arrested two people Wednesday night after a loaded firearm and suspected methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop. Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop at around 11:00p.m., identifying the driver of the vehicle as 31-year-old Westwood resident Brian Wayne Pitts, and his passenger, 39-year-old Susanville resident Daisy Marie Mayfield.
2news.com
Mayor Schieve Files Motion for Washoe Judge to Order Tracking Device Plantee to be Identified
(Feb. 6, 2023) Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
Lassen County News
2news.com
Reno Man whose criminal charges date back to 1980s sentenced to 28 years
The Washoe County District Attorney's office is announcing that a Reno man has been sentenced in two separate prosecutions for multiple felony offenses. Randall Dean Forcier, 62-years-old, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison. He pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule...
mynews4.com
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
