Elyria: Black Legacy Connection honors Corey Williams, plant manager for Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, Mich.

Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard accused of making racially biased statements; union calls for his termination
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
thelandcle.org
In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center
A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
abc57.com
Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
Patrolman's Association to hold vote of no confidence on Safety Director Howard
The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association will hold a vote of no confidence on Safety Director Karrie Howard during an emergency directors meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
Morning Journal
LCCC to replace parking lots, update security
Lorain County Community College, 1005 N. Abbe Road in Elyria, will see some new renovations over the summer as officials prepare to replace parking lots two and three as well as update their security camera system. Coming from funds received through the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the campus recently...
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
Morning Journal
QuickBrite Car Wash opens in Avon
One of Northeast Ohio’s most unique car washes is up and running in Avon. QuickBrite Car Wash, 2325 Nagel Road, opened Jan. 14 with zero on-site employees by design. The wash is fully automated, said QuickBrite co-owner Sue Safos. The family-owned wash is the brain child of Safos and...
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
Morning Journal
Ritter Public Library, archaeological society to discuss historic mounds
Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave. in Vermilion, will welcome back a touch of history Feb. 11. Entering the third segment of a series of presentations by Glenwood Boatman, vice president of the Sandusky Bay Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Ohio, patrons will be immersed in the history of the Seamans Fort Defense mounds of Milan, Ohio.
Police union officials want Cleveland’s safety director fired over comments
Police union officials are calling for the city’s safety director to be fired for what they say are “racist” comments.
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
Chronicle-Telegram
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
cleveland19.com
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
Morning Journal
License plate readers OK’d by Lorain City Council
Lorain City Council approved the purchase of license plate readers during a meeting Feb. 8 to assist the Lorain Police Department in locating criminal suspects. Flock Group Inc. will provide the equipment and maintain it through a five-year agreement not to exceed $531,500, according to city documents. The money will...
Morning Journal
Amherst Schools, Lorain County agree on tax increment financing project
Amherst Exempted Village School District has reached an agreement with Lorain County commissioners regarding a tax increment financing project that was proposed in September. “Back in August, we were approached by the county about their want to build a new road between Route 58 and Oberlin Road to help with access to a new development that Tom Oster is developing,” said Mike Molnar, superintendent of Amherst Schools.
fox2detroit.com
Teen beaten unconscious in attack at Dearborn Heights Crestwood on video
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and administrators are investigating the beating of a Crestwood High School student. The teen was knocked unconscious in a scuffle with other students as bystanders recorded. FOX 2 is told the student is recovering and police have been in contact with him and his family, since the attack.
Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
