Elyria, OH

Elyria: Black Legacy Connection honors Corey Williams, plant manager for Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn, Mich.

By Aliah Kimbro
Morning Journal
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard accused of making racially biased statements; union calls for his termination

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center

A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
CLEVELAND, OH
abc57.com

Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Morning Journal

LCCC to replace parking lots, update security

Lorain County Community College, 1005 N. Abbe Road in Elyria, will see some new renovations over the summer as officials prepare to replace parking lots two and three as well as update their security camera system. Coming from funds received through the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the campus recently...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

QuickBrite Car Wash opens in Avon

One of Northeast Ohio’s most unique car washes is up and running in Avon. QuickBrite Car Wash, 2325 Nagel Road, opened Jan. 14 with zero on-site employees by design. The wash is fully automated, said QuickBrite co-owner Sue Safos. The family-owned wash is the brain child of Safos and...
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Ritter Public Library, archaeological society to discuss historic mounds

Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave. in Vermilion, will welcome back a touch of history Feb. 11. Entering the third segment of a series of presentations by Glenwood Boatman, vice president of the Sandusky Bay Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Ohio, patrons will be immersed in the history of the Seamans Fort Defense mounds of Milan, Ohio.
VERMILION, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief

LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman crashes car into Westlake office building

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
WESTLAKE, OH
Morning Journal

License plate readers OK’d by Lorain City Council

Lorain City Council approved the purchase of license plate readers during a meeting Feb. 8 to assist the Lorain Police Department in locating criminal suspects. Flock Group Inc. will provide the equipment and maintain it through a five-year agreement not to exceed $531,500, according to city documents. The money will...
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Amherst Schools, Lorain County agree on tax increment financing project

Amherst Exempted Village School District has reached an agreement with Lorain County commissioners regarding a tax increment financing project that was proposed in September. “Back in August, we were approached by the county about their want to build a new road between Route 58 and Oberlin Road to help with access to a new development that Tom Oster is developing,” said Mike Molnar, superintendent of Amherst Schools.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
CLEVELAND, OH

