whvoradio.com
Trigg Longspurs Annual Banquet Tickets Available for Purchase
The Trigg County Longspurs chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its annual dinner next month. Avery Harper, who serves as a spokesperson for the chapter, tells the News Edge this will be the 27th annual local dinner. Harper says the dinner will be held Saturday, March 18,...
whvoradio.com
Gregory, Prolific Storyteller, Weaves Tales For Trigg Historical Society
For more than an hour Tuesday night at the Trigg County Historical Society, noted national storyteller and Adams, Tennessee historian Rick Gregory brought truth to fiction around the haunting “Bell Witch” story — one that has pervaded curious minds around the world since its characters embraced it from 1817-1820.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Cattleman Members Learn About Cattle Feeding And Forages
Members of the Trigg County Cattleman’s Association learned about feeding cattle after a challenging year and elected a new officer slate for 2023. A large crowd of Trigg County Cattleman’s members and beef cattle farmers gathered at the Lexie Bush Convention Center to conduct the business of the organization. 2022 President Alana Baker-Dunn said she was pleased with the turnout for the winter meeting.
whvoradio.com
Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks
Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Facilities Plan Amended To Put 6th Grade In Middle Schools
The Christian County Public Schools Facility Planning Committee is sending a revised plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Thursday night, the Committee gathered at the Board office to discuss the potential changes. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says the amendment would move 6th grade back into the middle schools and transition three other buildings.
whvoradio.com
Youngsters Share Own Words With Trigg School Board
The acrostic poem is one where its author chooses a word, and with each letter spells out another word or phrase to create a theme or message that resonates with a reader. During Thursday night’s Trigg County Board of Education meeting, a quintet of the district’s brightest elementary students shared such works with the panel — as part of their development in the Gifted & Talented program under Angelica Garnett.
whvoradio.com
PRECC, HES Broadband Buildout Continues In Trigg County
Patience is a virtue not easily held — especially when potential customers can see high-speed internet cables running closer and closer to their rural homes. During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, the president & CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric provided an update to magistrates and Judge-Executive Stan Humphries, on the colossal build out of broadband coming to the quaint surroundings of Cadiz.
whvoradio.com
Cravens Promoted to Vice President of Commercial Banking at Planters Bank
Planters Bank has announced the promotion of Nicole Cravens to Vice President of Commercial Banking. Cravens has been a part of the Planters Bank team since 2013 and previously served as Assistant Vice President of Commercial Banking. Cravens earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Murray State University in...
whvoradio.com
Gubernatorial Candidate Alan Keck Speaks at Town Hall Meeting in Princeton
Republican Gubernatorial candidate and two-term Mayor of Somerset Alan Keck stopped in Princeton for a town hall meeting with local residents Wednesday evening. In an interview with the News Edge at the Carriage House on the grounds of the Adsmore Museum, Keck said the town halls provide Kentuckians a way to get to know him and his platform, as well as time for residents to voice their own concerns.
whvoradio.com
CCPS Considering Weapons Detection Systems For High Schools
The Christian County Board of Education will host a special called meeting Monday afternoon to consider the purchase of a weapons detection system for three schools. According to an agenda released by the district Friday afternoon, the cost of the weapons detection systems in Christian County High School; Hopkinsville High School; and Bluegrass Academy is over $809,000.
whvoradio.com
Cameroon’s Nkunkuma Messina Brings Black History Message To HCC
Christian County played host to a king Tuesday afternoon, when leaders of Hopkinsville Community College organized and embraced a guest lecturer from the central African nation of Cameroon — His Royal Highness Nkunkuma Gerard-Marie Messina of the Ekang-Beti community. A mayor of his region and also dignified professor, Messina...
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
whvoradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
whvoradio.com
FNB’s Johnson Focuses On Small Business Cybersecurity
One might think small and large businesses in west Kentucky have nothing to worry about when it comes to cyber security and cyber attacks. And one would be incorrect. During Thursday’s Trigg County Chamber of Commerce “Lunch & Learn” at the Cadiz Renaissance Center, FNB Bank Information Security Manager Nick Johnson shared the diagnostics of how to handle these issues, should a local business encounter them.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Robbery
A man was charged after he allegedly stole someone’s money during the sale of a phone on West 16th Street Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Darrin Bussell Jr. met with someone to sell them an iPhone and when they arrived he grabbed their money and tossed an iPhone box containing a broken Android phone hitting the person in the face.
whvoradio.com
Teenager Charged With Having Machete On School Property
A student at Christian County High School was charged after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle Thursday. Hopkinsville Police say a school resource officer found brass knuckles and a machete in 18-year-old Seth Deason’s vehicle while performing a safety check in the parking lot. Deason was...
whvoradio.com
Severe Weather Possible Early Thursday
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from midnight to 3:00 Thursday afternoon. Sustained winds up to 25 MPH, with gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. The NWS warns of unsecured objects being blown around, tree limbs falling, and possibly some power outages....
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night
Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
