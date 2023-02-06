Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
I'm a mom living in the Netherlands. I wish American parents knew that some of their problems are global ones.
The author says that despite living in the Netherlands, she struggles with a lot of the same issues as American parents struggle with.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
Young Couple Fell 800 Feet to Their Death in Selfie-Related Death at Yosemite
Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, plummeted 800 feet to their death in October 2018 all for the sake of the ultimate selfie. The tragedy occurred at Yosemite National Park in California where the bodies were found below Taft Point, a scenic overlook that has no protective railings.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Ex-husband of woman who drowned her five children says Lindsay Clancy deserves forgiveness
The ex-husband of a woman who killed their children has expressed sympathy for Lindsay Clancy. Russell “Rusty” Yates was at work when his then-wife Andrea Yates drowned their five children, all under the age of seven, in 2001. Yates, who was found not guilty of the murders by reason of insanity in a second trial in 2006, was suffering from severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia at the time. Her case is eerily similar to that of Ms Clancy, a Massachusetts nurse who strangled their three children with exercise bands during what her attorney has described as an...
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Haunting final text teen, 16, sent to her mom before mystery disappearance as body found in search
A MISSING girl reached out to her mother hours before her disappearance – her remains have been found after months of searching, confirming her death. Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26th of last year, with her family reporting her missing soon after. Morales had texted her mother at...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Woman with eating disorder horrified when her husband tells her she broke his Harley-Davidson by lying about her weight
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband told me I broke his motorcycle by lying about my weight. I didn't realize until today that might be a lie.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
A mother now says that her kids were left in tears after school staff took food from their plates with tongs over debts
A mother who wished to remain anonymous has recently shared that she is “furious” after finding out that food was taken from her children’s school plates because of past-due debts. According to several students who attended Liverpool College on Queen’s Drive, many were humiliated on Thursday, February 2, 2023, due to a recent stunt pulled by the school’s lunch staff. [i]
NBC New York
How a COVID Diagnosis Saved This Long Island Toddler's Life
It goes without saying how devastating COVID-19 has been on many families, but could an infant getting infected with the virus have helped save his life? Doctors on Long Island say that appears to have been the case. Two-year-old William Long laughed it up at a press conference on Thursday,...
Comments / 0