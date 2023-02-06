The Brenham Police Department along with the Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association had their annual awards banquet recently. Members of the Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association were recognized for their countless volunteer hours that they contribute to the Brenham Police Department, City of Brenham, and to the community this past year. It was shown that they contributed to over 8,000 volunteer hours. Also selected from the volunteer organizations and recognized was Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Member of the Year, Rob Aguilar, and Citizens on Patrol Member of The Year, Frank Nowak. Both of these awards from the volunteer organizations were voted amongst their peers.

