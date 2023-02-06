Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SEATS STILL OPEN FOR SWEET BABY JAMES VALENTINE EVENT SATURDAY AT THE BARNHILL CENTER
Tickets are still available for tomorrow’s (Saturday) Sweet Valentine Event at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The event starts at 7 p.m. with hand-crafted Sweet Valentine Treats along with champagne or coffee. After that, Bill Griese, known as “Sweet Baby James” will entertain guests with the music of...
VALENTINE’S WINE & CHOCOLATE STROLL SATURDAY IN CHAPPELL HILL
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce invites everyone and their sweethearts to its Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Stroll tomorrow (Saturday). Businesses along Main Street in Chappell Hill will have various wines and chocolates to sample from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dale Ramey, a member of the event committee,...
BRENHAM PREGNANCY CENTER TO HOLD 21ST ANNUAL GALA
The Brenham Pregnancy Center is getting ready to host their 21st Annual Fundraising Gala. The gala is going to be held on Thursday, March 2, at Deep in the Heart Farms on Highway 105 just outside of Brenham. The Pregnancy Center is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 with a...
BRENHAM POLICE, CPAAA, AND COPs HOLD AWARDS BANQUET
The Brenham Police Department along with the Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association had their annual awards banquet recently. Members of the Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association were recognized for their countless volunteer hours that they contribute to the Brenham Police Department, City of Brenham, and to the community this past year. It was shown that they contributed to over 8,000 volunteer hours. Also selected from the volunteer organizations and recognized was Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Member of the Year, Rob Aguilar, and Citizens on Patrol Member of The Year, Frank Nowak. Both of these awards from the volunteer organizations were voted amongst their peers.
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS AVID PROGRAM
Brenham ISD’s AVID program will be this week’s subject on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. AVID Teacher Jenny Schaer will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program, which is offered at the junior high school and the high school to prepare students for success in college and in society.
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS SET FOR RANDY REETS
Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Brenham radio announcer Emil Kocurek Jr., known on-air as Randy Reets. Reets died on Tuesday at the age of 88. Visitation will be tomorrow (Friday) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel. The family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m., and a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
BRENHAM MCJROTC ADVANCING TO NATIONALS
The Brenham High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC is headed to nationals for the seventh straight year. On April 12th, Brenham’s Unarmed Drill Team will represent Brenham High School at the National Championship in Fredericksburg, Virginia as one of only eight teams throughout the country to receive an invitation.
BLINN ANNOUNCES CAMPUS PREVIEW DAYS
The Blinn College District invites high school students and their families to attend an upcoming Preview Day at Blinn-Brenham, Blinn-Bryan, or Texas A&M-RELLIS. Preview Days offer future Buccaneers the opportunity to explore Blinn’s academic and workforce programs, meet current students and faculty, and participate in campus tours guided by Blinn Student Ambassadors.
BRENHAM CUBS UPSET COLLEGE STATION 62-45
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team pulled off a 62-45 upset win over the College Station Cougars last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. Brenham dominated the first quarter by jumping out to an early 15-4 lead. College Station closed the gap by winning the second quarter 18-14 to cut the lead to 29-22 at halftime.
REGISTRATION UNDERWAY FOR NAVASOTA CITIZENS UNIVERSITY
Registration is now open for the 2023 Navasota Citizens University. Navasota Citizens University offers residents the opportunity to try their hand as government finance managers, firefighters, police officers, wastewater operators, and other officials. Navasota Citizen University participants will get a first-hand look at how government operates and how decisions are...
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD BREAKS GROUND, HEARS BOND PROJECT UPDATE
Burton ISD trustees on Wednesday broke ground at the site of the school facilities project and heard an update on how it is progressing. DSA Construction Management Project Manager Stad Tomlinson said some challenges have presented themselves with the weather, but work has begun for the stadium and crews are “adamant” about working whatever hours they can to keep on schedule.
BRENHAM POLICE DEPT. 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
The City of Brenham Police Department released its Annual Report for the Calendar Year 2022 on Crime in the City of Brenham, Texas. The report includes Crimes Against Persons (violent crime) and Crimes Against Property (property crime). The overall crime rate for 2022 was 551 compared to 499 in 2021, resulting in a 10% increase.
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
BJHS STUDENTS SCORE HIGH ON THE PSAT 8/9
Brenham ISD is congratulating a group of five Brenham Junior High School students on reaching new heights. Aldyn Jaks, Claire Huff, Charles White, Reese Warmke, and Austin Ethridge achieved the top score for their grade level on the PSAT 8/9 Test. The PSAT 8/9 is a college readiness test that...
DR. MICHAEL ALTMAN RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION TO BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
A Brenham dentist is seeking his third term on the Brenham School Board. Dr. Michael Altman was first elected as a trustee in 2015. He and his wife, Sabrina, started Altman Dentistry in 1994. His school board race is contested, as he is facing Archer Archer for the position. Dr....
CUBETTES AND MONTGOMERY FINISH IN FOURTH PLACE TIE
The Brenham Cubettes wrapped up the regular season last (Tuesday) night with a 63-50 road loss to College Station. Arianah Lewis led the Cubettes with 19 points, while Halle Scheel had 13 points. Meanwhile, Montgomery lost to A&M Consolidated 52-49. Both Brenham and Montgomery finished with 7-7 district records. To...
BRENHAM VS. MONTGOMERY FOR FINAL PLAYOFF SPOT
The Brenham Cubettes and the Montgomery Lady Bears have one final chance to make the playoffs later this (Friday) evening. The two teams will face off one more time tonight (Friday) at 6:30pm at College Station High School. The winner goes into the playoffs as the fourth place seed from District 21-5A, while the loser will see their season come to an end.
BURTON LADY PANTHERS FINISH IN THIRD PLACE TIE WITH IOLA
The Burton Lady Panther Basketball Team will be in the playoffs, but now they are going to have to play for seeding. Burton lost to Mumford 35-30 on the road last (Tuesday) night. However, Iola defeated Snook. Burton and Iola finished in a tie for third place with 5-5 district...
ONE GAME PLAYOFF: BURTON VS. IOLA
The Burton Lady Panthers and the Iola Lady Bulldogs will cross paths once again this season. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, but now they are playing to determine seedings for the playoffs. The Lady Panthers and the Lady Bulldogs finished tied for third with identical 5-5 district records.
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
