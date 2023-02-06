River and the Amazing Yellow Wellie Adventure by Emily Dreeling. Batten down the hatches! The Yellow Wellie Gang is going on an adventure! River and the Amazing Yellow Wellie Adventure (Rising River Press LLC), written by Emily Dreeling and illustrated by Misha Javanovic, take us on a moonlight trek where four pairs of boots will have to take a significant risk, venturing out into the unknown to ask life’s most valuable questions! On the surface, this book looks like a super adorable tale about a gal and her rainboots splashing and squelching along (which it is), but there is a more profound message within the pages. If these little boots can take off on a perilous journey with no fear, so can we. Telling us, “Yes, the world is a big tough place, but it’s also a wonderful one.” That has to be one of life’s most important lessons, especially in times today. Although we have so much to still overcome, it is essential to find beauty and joy in whatever we can.

16 HOURS AGO