Read full article on original website
Related
booktrib.com
Heart, Humor and Romance in Charming Story of Jersey-Italian Family
Varina Palladino's Jersey Italian Love Story by Terri-Lynne DeFino. Terri-Lynne DeFino has written the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for her readers with Varina Palladino’s Jersey Italian Love Story (Wiliam Morrow). It is certain to win over a legion of new fans unfamiliar with her previous works. This charming novel has it all; delivering heart, humor, unexpected romance and top-notch writing.
booktrib.com
Join a Young Explorer — And Four Pairs of Wellies — On the Adventure of a Lifetime
River and the Amazing Yellow Wellie Adventure by Emily Dreeling. Batten down the hatches! The Yellow Wellie Gang is going on an adventure! River and the Amazing Yellow Wellie Adventure (Rising River Press LLC), written by Emily Dreeling and illustrated by Misha Javanovic, take us on a moonlight trek where four pairs of boots will have to take a significant risk, venturing out into the unknown to ask life’s most valuable questions! On the surface, this book looks like a super adorable tale about a gal and her rainboots splashing and squelching along (which it is), but there is a more profound message within the pages. If these little boots can take off on a perilous journey with no fear, so can we. Telling us, “Yes, the world is a big tough place, but it’s also a wonderful one.” That has to be one of life’s most important lessons, especially in times today. Although we have so much to still overcome, it is essential to find beauty and joy in whatever we can.
booktrib.com
Witness the Little Boy Inside the Man in Nostalgic Memoir
It’s 1948 in Tacoma, Washington, and 8-year-old Joe and his best friend Freddie have a lot going on. Each day is filled with thrilling adventures — like keeping the younger kids out of Fort Blackberry, avoiding all girls, and planning gruesome punishments for people who are mean to dogs.
booktrib.com
Books & Looks Podcast: “Killer Story”, A Tale of Murder, Journalism and YouTube
Books & Looks: Real Books for Real Readers was started as a podcast to supplement Blaine Desantis’ website, ViewsOnBooks.com, and expand into audio interviews with authors. With Books & Looks, Blaine’s goal is to focus on real books that real people will read. At least half of the books he reviews are either new authors or unknown authors that many in the general public are unaware of. After a segment reviewing books or interviewing authors, Blaine ends each episode with a discussion of the movies and TV shows he is currently watching.
booktrib.com
Humorous, Poetic & Allegorical Tale Reminiscent of Dante’s Inferno
Theatrical essence, we know, relies upon a shared experience of space and time. How else does one describe the crescendo between the stage and stalls during a curtain call?. In Presence, the Play, William E. Jefferson’s protagonist puts it like this: “So many years, scripts scripted, performers performing, music scored, songs sung — it’s live, it’s real, it’s present. The theatre — what can be better, tell me? You can’t.”
booktrib.com
BookTrib Giveaway: These Thrilling Novels Will Take Your Breath Away
—∞— Set in 1970s New York City, this dark coming-of-age thriller follows twin sisters as corruption, decadence, and greed engulf any vestiges of innocence, trust, and security they may have left. Khalika and Violet, twin girls growing up in a privileged hell, are on the cusp of adulthood...
Comments / 0