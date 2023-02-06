ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Horn, IA

Exira-EHK Residents to Vote on Renewal of PPEL, Revenue Purpose Statement March 7; No Additional Tax Implications

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfxJb_0keH5LoR00

(Elk Horn) Residents of the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School District will vote on both a Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) and a Revenue Purpose Statement on Tuesday, March 7.

Superintendent Trevor Miller said a voted PPEL is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use for infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases and improvements. Funds may be used only for these purposes.

A Revenue Purpose Statement allows a school district to use statewide one-penny sales tax dollars (through a program called SAVE) toward construction projects. It does not represent a tax increase. Rather, it simply changes how the district can use these dollars.

If these measures are approved, the district would prioritize the most urgent and required repairs throughout its school buildings. These include updating facilities, roofing repairs, safe and secure entrance improvements based upon their vulnerability assessments, technology, transportation etc.

The district and board will share more information on the voted PPEL and Revenue Purpose Statement in the weeks ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board to hold public hearing on 2023-24 School Calendar March 8th

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 School Master Calendar on March 8th. Superintendent Steve Barber said they created a calendar committee and they were given the framework of a minimum of 1,080 hours, can’t start before August 23rd, and they were given a mirror image of what they did for the year prior. Then, they talked as a committee about different options. He said each committee member went to their buildings and parents spoke to parents and then they met again and put together their draft proposal. Barber explained some of the differences from last year to this year…
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stanton is, Small Town with a Large Technology Connection

(Stanton) The Montgomery County City of Stanton has been known for its two water towers, painted, and formed like a coffee pot and coffee cup in honor of actress Virginia Christine, best known as “Mrs. Olsen,” in the well-known Folgers coffee commercials. This progressive town of under 1,000 residents will soon add to its’ reputation when the Stanton Technology Park is completed.
STANTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sewage overflows to Turkey Creek in Cass County

(Anita) Anita city officials notified the Iowa DNR Field Office staff this (Tuesday) morning regarding a sewage overflow near 203 Michigan Avenue. The overflow was discovered around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The overflow occurred at a manhole about 75 yards north of 203 Michigan Avenue after a sewer collection system under...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ice depth quickly diminishing

(Area) Ice fishing season is winding down. Warmer than normal temperatures in the month of February are leading to fewer opportunities on the ice. “We are starting to see deteriorating ice. As we see those days in the 50’s and nights not getting below freezing. We’ve lost some ice.”
STORM LAKE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jean Wolfe Obituary

Jean Wolfe, age 74 of Holt, MO and a former Atlantic, Iowa resident, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home in Holt, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa with Rev. Garry DeGeest officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakfield Cemetery near Brayton, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 11 AM till time of services at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Atlantic Animal Shelter and can be left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 – Atlantic, IA 50022.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz, of Omaha, Nebraska was sentenced on February 1 to 156 months in prison. In September 2022, a jury rendered a guilty verdict convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Upon her release from prison, Ortiz was ordered to serve five years of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Elizabeth DeKay Obituary

Elizabeth DeKay, 104, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Elizabeth’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sharon Winchell Obituary

Mrs. Sharon Winchell, age 84, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
ATLANTIC, IA
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray

The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tom Christensen Obituary

Tom H. Christensen, age 90, of Anita, IA, passed away at his residence in Anita under brief hospice care on Thursday, February 09, 2023. Tom was the beloved husband of the late Althea Joanne Christensen of Anita. A full obituary will be published once complete. Arrangements are pending with the...
ANITA, IA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy