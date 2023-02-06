Exira-EHK Residents to Vote on Renewal of PPEL, Revenue Purpose Statement March 7; No Additional Tax Implications

(Elk Horn) Residents of the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School District will vote on both a Physical Plant & Equipment Levy (PPEL) and a Revenue Purpose Statement on Tuesday, March 7.

Superintendent Trevor Miller said a voted PPEL is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use for infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases and improvements. Funds may be used only for these purposes.

A Revenue Purpose Statement allows a school district to use statewide one-penny sales tax dollars (through a program called SAVE) toward construction projects. It does not represent a tax increase. Rather, it simply changes how the district can use these dollars.

If these measures are approved, the district would prioritize the most urgent and required repairs throughout its school buildings. These include updating facilities, roofing repairs, safe and secure entrance improvements based upon their vulnerability assessments, technology, transportation etc.

The district and board will share more information on the voted PPEL and Revenue Purpose Statement in the weeks ahead.