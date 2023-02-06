Georgia Clemmons Cowles, age 87, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family under the care of Hosparus Health, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after a short illness. The Warren County native was born April 24, 1935 to the late Cecil and Cova Clemmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Stephen Cowles; and two brothers, Jesse Pete Clemmons and Ernest Clemmons. Georgia graduated from Brownsville High School. She worked at Fruit of the Loom and Riley’s Bakery. She worked alongside her husband and children farming and gardening. Georgia was a excellent cook and baker and was always taking food to those in need whether sick or celebrating an event. She and W.V. celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 30th. Family and friends gathered to honor them on January 28, at Shadyland Church of Christ.

