Johnny F. Jones
Johnny F. Jones, 57, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence. The Portland, TN native was the owner and operator of Jones and Sons Remodeling and a son of the late Clyde Richard Jones and Sandra Karen Graves Jones, who survives. He is survived by...
Mrs. Marilyn Reynolds Hogan
Mrs. Marilyn Reynolds Hogan, age 92, departed from this life on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Marilyn was born July 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Bert Russell and Grace (Galloway) Reynolds. She attended and graduated from Caverna High School, Class of 1948. She married Genie Bertram Hogan on September 3, 1948. After raising her children, she worked as a salesclerk for J.C. Penney. Marilyn was an exquisite quilter, and quite the cook, being known for her specialty, Italian Crème Cakes. She was a member of Horse Cave Church of Christ.
Sandra Doyel
Sandra Doyel, age 57 of Park City, departed this life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on July 10, 1965 to Mary Lillian Lindsey and the late James Harold Lindsey. She was married to Donald Doyel, who also survives.
Michael A. Sanders
Michael A. Sanders, age 69 of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Glasgow. The Edmonson County native was born on December 11, 1953 to the late Mitch and Nora Page Sanders Massey. Mike was a welder and a member of the Pipe Fitters Union. He was...
Jerry Milton Burkitt
Jerry Milton Burkitt, 76, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, February 8th, at his home. Jerry was born in Columbus, IN on October 3, 1946, a son of the late Marilynn (Carpenter) and Robert “Bob” Burkitt. He had previously worked at Batesville Casket MFG. Jerry was also a...
Cynthia Suann “Cindy” Davis Keeling
Cynthia Suann “Cindy” Davis Keeling, 42, of Scottsville passed away at 3:28 PM Feb. 6, 2023 at The Medical Center at Scottsville. Born Aug 18, 1980 in Bowling Green, she was a member of the 1998 Allen County-Scottsville High School class and a QA Leader at Sumitomo. She was the daughter of the late Stephen Bruce “Steve” Davis and Frances Jean Bledsoe Davis.
Georgia Clemmons Cowles
Georgia Clemmons Cowles, age 87, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family under the care of Hosparus Health, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after a short illness. The Warren County native was born April 24, 1935 to the late Cecil and Cova Clemmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Stephen Cowles; and two brothers, Jesse Pete Clemmons and Ernest Clemmons. Georgia graduated from Brownsville High School. She worked at Fruit of the Loom and Riley’s Bakery. She worked alongside her husband and children farming and gardening. Georgia was a excellent cook and baker and was always taking food to those in need whether sick or celebrating an event. She and W.V. celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 30th. Family and friends gathered to honor them on January 28, at Shadyland Church of Christ.
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
Jo Anne Towe Jones
Jo Anne Towe Jones, 74, of Adolphus, KY passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and a daughter of the late Wayne Bronough Towe and Katie Myra Thomas Towe. She is survived by 1 son: Dewayne Drummond and...
Virginia Kathalyn Rich Tade
Virginia Kathalyn Rich Tade, age 83, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. Kathalyn was born January 3, 1940 in Monroe County, Kentucky to the late Rad and Ceretha Rich, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Bro. BR Tade; one daughter, Connie Sue Jackson; and three brothers, James, Bobby, and Jesse Rich. Kathalyn was a seamstress for many years, retiring from Johnson Controls. She was saved at eight years of age, and the roles she was most proud of were those of being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a pastor’s wife for many years, serving alongside her husband in Baptist churches throughout Allen, Barren, Hart, and Harlan Counties. Most recently, she was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church.
WKU awarded $460,000 to upgrade research equipment
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University will receive $460,000 in federal funding through the Fund to Improve Post Secondary Education (FIPSE) to upgrade instrumentation and equipment in five research centers in the WKU Applied Research and Technology Program (ARTP). WKU’s funding request, submitted for Community Project Funds by...
OBITUARY: Ricky Allen Brown
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of a dear friend, husband, father, and grandfather, Ricky Allen Brown. On January 29th, 2023, at the age of 63, Ricky passed away peacefully in Portland, Tennessee. Ricky was born on May 19th, 1959 in Gallatin, Tennessee, to Bobby Eugene...
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
OBITUARY: Allison Renee Woods
Ms. Allison Renee Woods, age 38 of Portland, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Allison was born on December 1, 1984 in Madison, Tennessee. Allison was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bob and Catherine Richards; paternal grandfather, Arthur Woods;. She is survived by...
Victim dies after shooting in Glasgow
UPDATE (9:02 p.m.): The victim involved in Friday night’s shooting in Glasgow has died. Glasgow Police confirmed with WCLU News late Friday evening that the victim in the below-mentioned shooting has died at the TJ Samson Hospital. Police are still working to get more details released. Stay tuned to...
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
Deputy jailer charged after alleged theft from inmate
GLASGOW — A deputy jailer at Barren County Detention Center has been arrested after he allegedly stole money from an inmate. Dustin T. Young, 25, of Edmonton, was arrested Wednesday around 11:23 a.m. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more but under $10,000).
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
An Amish road-trip through Hart County Kentucky
In our opinion, a day meandering through the rural countryside of Kentucky is the best way to road-trip. And Hart County has all the makings for this. There are many Amish shops to be visited, with many goods to taste and treasures to find. Hart County Tourism has put together a map to help with your excursion and it can be found here.
