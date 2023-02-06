Tom Brady says he'll start with Fox Sports in 2024

Quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement Feb. 1, said Monday that he won't begin his work as a sports broadcaster at Fox Sports until the fall of 2024.

"That's great for me," Brady in an appearance on FS1's "The Herd With Colin Cowherd." "Take some time to really learn, be great at what I really want to do [and] become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything.

"I think when people really bet on me; one thing about my career -- whether it's when I was drafted with the Patriots or signing in free agency with the Bucs -- I want to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down. I think my biggest motivator was that."

In the interview on "The Herd," Brady shared how last week's retirement unfolded.

"For me, I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years and I'm super proud of what's been accomplished. I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet. I felt like I've given a lot, I've gained a lot, I've learned a lot, and life is about exciting things ahead, too.

"I've loved my time in football. It's absolutely an incredible love in my life. It's hard to make decisions like that, but it's certainly the right time."

Of his broadcasting career and what he plans to do before starting it, Brady added: "I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time, strategizing, learning, growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on and support me in that world, too. It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time [to prepare] for my Fox broadcasting job, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy."

In May 2022, Brady agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead analyst when his playing career was over.

Fox did not disclose terms of Brady's deal, but the New York Post reported that it was a 10-year, $375 million contract -- the most lucrative in sports broadcasting history.

When Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the news last year, he said Brady will call games alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and also work as an "ambassador" for the network with a focus on "client and promotional initiatives."