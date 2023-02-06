Mike Farrell's Final 2023 RB Rankings
Mike Farrell ranks the 25 best running backs in the class of 2023
After taking care of the quarterbacks last week , here's a look at my top 25 running backs for the prep class of 2023.
Top 5
1. Richard Young, Alabama
— Speed to burn but also well built and bounces off tackles.
2. Rueben Owens, Texas A&M
— Solid track speed but it’s his physical nature that I love. He could play defense if he wanted to.
3. Cedric Baxter Jr., Texas
— Elite vision and he’s a nasty downhill runner.
4. Justice Haynes, Alabama
— Great feet and an excellent receiver out of backfield.
5. Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn
— Another track kid I like him better than most because he makes you miss easily.
Numbers 6-10
6. Kaleb Jackson, LSU
— One of the fastest backs in this class and has rare size for a speedster.
7. Dante Dowdell, Oregon
— Another big back with good speed he’s great after contact.
8. Dylan Edwards, Colorado
— He’s tiny but he’s so electric in the open field.
9. Dontavius Braswell, South Carolina
— Physical and reaches top speed as well as anyone.
10. Treyaun Webb, Florida
— A great athlete who is just turning into a great runner.
Rest of the Top 25
11. Cole Cabana, Michigan
— Elite in run and passing game settings.
12. Daylan Smothers, Oklahoma
— Fluid, shifty and explosive.
13. Trey Holly, LSU
— Sneaky strong and runs with great natural leverage.
14. Samuel Singleton, Florida State
— Consistent and yet to reach his true potential so this is a ceiling ranking.
15. Kedrick Reescano, Ole Miss
— Elite athlete with great burst and a nose for the end zone.
16. Kendrick Raphael, NC State
— Sees the field well and is just starting to peak.
17. Tre Wisner, Texas
— Dynamic as a runner and receiver.
18. Quinten Joyner, USC
— Upright runner and a one cut physical kid.
19. A’Marion Peterson, USC
— Not a burner but he will wear you down and run you over.
20. London Montgomery, Penn State
— Slasher and very elusive but sneaky strong.
21. L.J. Martin, BYU
— Huge back who breaks tackles with ease.
22. Isaiah Augustave, Arkansas
— Tall, upright runner with great length.
23. Cameron Cook, TCU
— Great athlete is still raw as a runner.
24. Mark Fletcher, Miami
— Elusive but powerful all at once.
25. Jaquez Keyes, Wake Forest
— Monster big back who will be a workhorse.
