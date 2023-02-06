Mike Farrell's Final 2023 RB Rankings

Mike Farrell ranks the 25 best running backs in the class of 2023

After taking care of the quarterbacks last week , here's a look at my top 25 running backs for the prep class of 2023.

Mike Farrell's Top 25 running backs for the class of 2023 mikefarrellsports.com/Matt LaSerre

Top 5

1. Richard Young, Alabama

— Speed to burn but also well built and bounces off tackles.

2. Rueben Owens, Texas A&M

— Solid track speed but it’s his physical nature that I love. He could play defense if he wanted to.

3. Cedric Baxter Jr., Texas

— Elite vision and he’s a nasty downhill runner.

4. Justice Haynes, Alabama

— Great feet and an excellent receiver out of backfield.

5. Jeremiah Cobb, Auburn

— Another track kid I like him better than most because he makes you miss easily.

El Campo's Rueben Owens scores a touchdown at Buccaneer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. © Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Numbers 6-10

6. Kaleb Jackson, LSU

— One of the fastest backs in this class and has rare size for a speedster.

7. Dante Dowdell, Oregon

— Another big back with good speed he’s great after contact.

8. Dylan Edwards, Colorado

— He’s tiny but he’s so electric in the open field.

9. Dontavius Braswell, South Carolina

— Physical and reaches top speed as well as anyone.

10. Treyaun Webb, Florida

— A great athlete who is just turning into a great runner.

Trinity Christian Academy's Treyaun Webb (3) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a regular season high school football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Riverside High School in Jacksonville. © Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rest of the Top 25

11. Cole Cabana, Michigan

— Elite in run and passing game settings.

12. Daylan Smothers, Oklahoma

— Fluid, shifty and explosive.

13. Trey Holly, LSU

— Sneaky strong and runs with great natural leverage.

14. Samuel Singleton, Florida State

— Consistent and yet to reach his true potential so this is a ceiling ranking.

15. Kedrick Reescano, Ole Miss

— Elite athlete with great burst and a nose for the end zone.

16. Kendrick Raphael, NC State

— Sees the field well and is just starting to peak.

17. Tre Wisner, Texas

— Dynamic as a runner and receiver.

18. Quinten Joyner, USC

— Upright runner and a one cut physical kid.

19. A’Marion Peterson, USC

— Not a burner but he will wear you down and run you over.

20. London Montgomery, Penn State

— Slasher and very elusive but sneaky strong.

21. L.J. Martin, BYU

— Huge back who breaks tackles with ease.

22. Isaiah Augustave, Arkansas

— Tall, upright runner with great length.

23. Cameron Cook, TCU

— Great athlete is still raw as a runner.

24. Mark Fletcher, Miami

— Elusive but powerful all at once.

25. Jaquez Keyes, Wake Forest

— Monster big back who will be a workhorse.