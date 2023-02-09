Homelessness: Nonprofits navigating through local crisis

Over the past several years, the issue of homelessness and affordable housing has become a widespread concern across Oregon.

In her first address as Governor, Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency on the homelessness crisis. As with so many other parts of the state, Lincoln County and Lincoln City are trying to solve problems with the unhoused.

During the pandemic, keeping exact tallies of the number of homeless people in the area has been challenging.

"I do know that we have some camps in some open spaces and that there is a lot of homelessness, but I don't think we've done a very good job in the past of the point-in-time count," Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke said. "We're trying to do better this year, I'm afraid that we need more preparation for it in the future, and hopefully, we can get a better, more accurate count."

Lori Arce-Torres, the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said that homelessness affects "every aspect of a town" and pointed to job losses and the Echo Mountain Fire as potential causes for an uptick in homelessness.

"Many locals who worked in the hospitality industry lost their jobs during the pandemic and have yet to recover financially, not to mention those who continue to be displaced by the Echo Mountain Fire," Arce-Torres said.

Sky-rocketing demand

In Lincoln County, rent prices and the loss of jobs have put people in precarious situations. Family Promise is a nonprofit organization in Lincoln County that helps find shelter, food, and comprehensive assistance for families who are low-income or homeless.

According to the Executive Director at Family Promise, Elizabeth Reyes, even before the pandemic, waitlists for apartments in Lincoln County were sometimes "30 to 40 families deep."

After the shutdown during the pandemic and the wave of fires that hit the area, these problems were exacerbated. As Mayor Wahlke said, Reyes detailed that having an accurate count of how many families are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless is difficult to pin down. Reyes said the waitlist numbers jumped to 70 families deep, and now many of the waitlists are closed under the high demand. The result has been a trend in different demographics struggling to meet basic needs.

"The pandemic and the shutdown has been the start of generational poverty for a lot of families," Reyes said. "We're seeing families that parents are educated, two-parent households; they have good credit, they have credit cards, they have a savings, and then the pandemic hits, and so they could no longer work, so they're trying to get unemployment. Well, even if you applied for it ASAP, we've all heard the stories; 6 months, 9 months to a year before you actually see a penny."

Reyes said that because these families are unaware of the different resources available to lower-income demographics, families in these situations are finding it difficult to handle their current predicaments.

"They don't know what to do. Sometimes they'll get evicted, or sometimes they'll leave because they're scared of an eviction, and they don't know their rights because this is completely out of their realm," Reyes said. "We navigated a lot of people to Fair Housing Council of Oregon; we actually sit on their community engagement team for our region, so that we can bring awareness to, 'this is boots on the ground what we're seeing.' And so that if you don't know these things or you don't know where to ask for help, we can't say to you, 'Hey, no, don't move out, you actually have some rights, and there's programs, and let us help advocate for you.' So you'll see people going into hotels thinking that they're going to find a place; well, now you just paid double what your rent would have been. And so we're seeing a lot of things like that. So, we call it the beginning of generational poverty; it's going to take some of these families generations, if ever, to get out of it."

Other contributing factors in homelessness are substance abuse and mental health. Reyes also said that the number of families homeless or on the brink is higher than expected because people don't want to draw attention to their circumstances.

Working on solutions

While it is a growing crisis, Lincoln County and Lincoln City are working to provide affordable housing and resources for the homeless and low-income families.

Partnering with Innovative Housing Inc., the city has leased land to build a 107-unit affordable housing project on NE 25th Street. Construction on this project began in October. They have also been working on the issue with other partners.

"Definitely, the city is working on the issue. We've put a lot of money and deferred system development charges to enable housing, we've done that for the two apartment complexes that are going to be for low-income, and we also did that for the Habitat for Humanity homes," Wahlke said. "We've really tried to help the non-profits to provide the needed housing; it's just such a slow process."

Project Turnkey

Another solution that has been in place is the implementation of Project Turnkey in Lincoln County. Proposed in 2020, Project Turnkey is a grant program that allocated $65 million to purchase motels and hotels in different cities to be repurposed as a "non-congregate shelter for people experiencing homelessness, at-risk of homelessness or displaced by wildfires." Oregon Community Foundation's (OCF) website states, "In less than seven months, Project Turnkey 1.0 created 19 new shelters in 13 counties, leading to a 20% increase in the state supply of shelter beds."

One such shelter was the 42-room Paradise Hotel in Lincoln City, which Northwest Coastal Housing purchased with grant money from Project Turnkey. The result has been the Coastal Phoenix Rising (CPR) facility. The 38-unit "hotel/motel" is "used as a shelter for those suffering from trauma or crisis." According to Reyes, CPR works with seven partner agencies to fill the rooms with those in need.

Prior to COVID-19, Family Promise partnered with local churches to house families in need. Currently, they partner with CPR to house families.

"We purchase three rooms at a time, and that's where our families stay for shelter. There's weekly room inspections; it is a clean and sober facility," Reyes said. "What happens is our families get to stay there, but we still do all the case management, all the things we'd normally do, but instead of rotating through the churches, they stay at Coastal Phoenix Rising."

At CPR, the staff specializes in trauma-informed care. They also have a community health worker and a housing navigator. While the non-profits have to pay for the rooms they rent, the care they receive is beyond what they can do independently. About $46-$50,000 has been added to Family Promise's budgets to fund these rooms, and much of that comes from fundraising and individual donations.

"Project Turnkey is a really good sustainable solution for communities," Reyes said. "Because they have leases with all these different agencies, none of us could afford to do this on our own, especially smaller non-profits, but by going in together, it's a long-term sustainable plan."

Other services

Though Family Promise can only house three families at a time at CPR, they usually have between 6-12 families on their waitlist for shelter. For these families, Family Promise offers a day center for families to do laundry, take showers, use the kitchen, access computers, and do case management. Their office is located at 5030 SE Highway 101.

"We do a lot of different workshops and life skills classes," Executive Director of Family Promise Elizabeth Reyes said. "We do financial coaching one-on-one with our families, we do the Narcan 101 training in conjunction with Phoenix wellness and raising awareness."

Family Promise also offers vaccine confidence workshops in English and Spanish. They have also had Fair Housing Council Oregon come and do a workshop on reasonable accommodation, among other opportunities.

"Whatever it is, we try and do it," Reyes said.

Family Promise is just one of the non-profits in the area that seeks to address issues with housing and homelessness. Coastal Support Services, Northwest Coastal Housing, and Angels Anonymous Inc. are just a few others. Any donations or contributions can help address families in crisis or on the brink.

