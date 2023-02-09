ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Homelessness: Nonprofits navigating through local crisis

By Will Lohre Country Media, Inc.
The News Guard
The News Guard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvH4r_0keEv02b00

Over the past several years, the issue of homelessness and affordable housing has become a widespread concern across Oregon.

In her first address as Governor, Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency on the homelessness crisis. As with so many other parts of the state, Lincoln County and Lincoln City are trying to solve problems with the unhoused.

During the pandemic, keeping exact tallies of the number of homeless people in the area has been challenging.

"I do know that we have some camps in some open spaces and that there is a lot of homelessness, but I don't think we've done a very good job in the past of the point-in-time count," Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke said. "We're trying to do better this year, I'm afraid that we need more preparation for it in the future, and hopefully, we can get a better, more accurate count."

Lori Arce-Torres, the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said that homelessness affects "every aspect of a town" and pointed to job losses and the Echo Mountain Fire as potential causes for an uptick in homelessness.

"Many locals who worked in the hospitality industry lost their jobs during the pandemic and have yet to recover financially, not to mention those who continue to be displaced by the Echo Mountain Fire," Arce-Torres said.

Sky-rocketing demand

In Lincoln County, rent prices and the loss of jobs have put people in precarious situations. Family Promise is a nonprofit organization in Lincoln County that helps find shelter, food, and comprehensive assistance for families who are low-income or homeless.

According to the Executive Director at Family Promise, Elizabeth Reyes, even before the pandemic, waitlists for apartments in Lincoln County were sometimes "30 to 40 families deep."

After the shutdown during the pandemic and the wave of fires that hit the area, these problems were exacerbated. As Mayor Wahlke said, Reyes detailed that having an accurate count of how many families are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless is difficult to pin down. Reyes said the waitlist numbers jumped to 70 families deep, and now many of the waitlists are closed under the high demand. The result has been a trend in different demographics struggling to meet basic needs.

"The pandemic and the shutdown has been the start of generational poverty for a lot of families," Reyes said. "We're seeing families that parents are educated, two-parent households; they have good credit, they have credit cards, they have a savings, and then the pandemic hits, and so they could no longer work, so they're trying to get unemployment. Well, even if you applied for it ASAP, we've all heard the stories; 6 months, 9 months to a year before you actually see a penny."

Reyes said that because these families are unaware of the different resources available to lower-income demographics, families in these situations are finding it difficult to handle their current predicaments.

"They don't know what to do. Sometimes they'll get evicted, or sometimes they'll leave because they're scared of an eviction, and they don't know their rights because this is completely out of their realm," Reyes said. "We navigated a lot of people to Fair Housing Council of Oregon; we actually sit on their community engagement team for our region, so that we can bring awareness to, 'this is boots on the ground what we're seeing.' And so that if you don't know these things or you don't know where to ask for help, we can't say to you, 'Hey, no, don't move out, you actually have some rights, and there's programs, and let us help advocate for you.' So you'll see people going into hotels thinking that they're going to find a place; well, now you just paid double what your rent would have been. And so we're seeing a lot of things like that. So, we call it the beginning of generational poverty; it's going to take some of these families generations, if ever, to get out of it."

Other contributing factors in homelessness are substance abuse and mental health. Reyes also said that the number of families homeless or on the brink is higher than expected because people don't want to draw attention to their circumstances.

Working on solutions

While it is a growing crisis, Lincoln County and Lincoln City are working to provide affordable housing and resources for the homeless and low-income families.

Partnering with Innovative Housing Inc., the city has leased land to build a 107-unit affordable housing project on NE 25th Street. Construction on this project began in October. They have also been working on the issue with other partners.

"Definitely, the city is working on the issue. We've put a lot of money and deferred system development charges to enable housing, we've done that for the two apartment complexes that are going to be for low-income, and we also did that for the Habitat for Humanity homes," Wahlke said. "We've really tried to help the non-profits to provide the needed housing; it's just such a slow process."

Project Turnkey

Another solution that has been in place is the implementation of Project Turnkey in Lincoln County. Proposed in 2020, Project Turnkey is a grant program that allocated $65 million to purchase motels and hotels in different cities to be repurposed as a "non-congregate shelter for people experiencing homelessness, at-risk of homelessness or displaced by wildfires." Oregon Community Foundation's (OCF) website states, "In less than seven months, Project Turnkey 1.0 created 19 new shelters in 13 counties, leading to a 20% increase in the state supply of shelter beds."

One such shelter was the 42-room Paradise Hotel in Lincoln City, which Northwest Coastal Housing purchased with grant money from Project Turnkey. The result has been the Coastal Phoenix Rising (CPR) facility. The 38-unit "hotel/motel" is "used as a shelter for those suffering from trauma or crisis." According to Reyes, CPR works with seven partner agencies to fill the rooms with those in need.

Prior to COVID-19, Family Promise partnered with local churches to house families in need. Currently, they partner with CPR to house families.

"We purchase three rooms at a time, and that's where our families stay for shelter. There's weekly room inspections; it is a clean and sober facility," Reyes said. "What happens is our families get to stay there, but we still do all the case management, all the things we'd normally do, but instead of rotating through the churches, they stay at Coastal Phoenix Rising."

At CPR, the staff specializes in trauma-informed care. They also have a community health worker and a housing navigator. While the non-profits have to pay for the rooms they rent, the care they receive is beyond what they can do independently. About $46-$50,000 has been added to Family Promise's budgets to fund these rooms, and much of that comes from fundraising and individual donations.

"Project Turnkey is a really good sustainable solution for communities," Reyes said. "Because they have leases with all these different agencies, none of us could afford to do this on our own, especially smaller non-profits, but by going in together, it's a long-term sustainable plan."

Other services

Though Family Promise can only house three families at a time at CPR, they usually have between 6-12 families on their waitlist for shelter. For these families, Family Promise offers a day center for families to do laundry, take showers, use the kitchen, access computers, and do case management. Their office is located at 5030 SE Highway 101.

"We do a lot of different workshops and life skills classes," Executive Director of Family Promise Elizabeth Reyes said. "We do financial coaching one-on-one with our families, we do the Narcan 101 training in conjunction with Phoenix wellness and raising awareness."

Family Promise also offers vaccine confidence workshops in English and Spanish. They have also had Fair Housing Council Oregon come and do a workshop on reasonable accommodation, among other opportunities.

"Whatever it is, we try and do it," Reyes said.

Family Promise is just one of the non-profits in the area that seeks to address issues with housing and homelessness. Coastal Support Services, Northwest Coastal Housing, and Angels Anonymous Inc. are just a few others. Any donations or contributions can help address families in crisis or on the brink.

Follow this developing story at the newsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
focushillsboro.com

Lawmakers Redistributing Measure 110 Addiction Recovery Funds

Oregon lawmakers may cut Measure 110’s addiction treatment. In December, Portland clinics cured Nathan Gullickson’s opioid addiction within 24 hours. Measure 110, Oregon’s first-in-the-nation addiction programme, sponsored him with fast assistance. Low-level drug possession is decriminalised, and marijuana tax earnings go to addiction assistance organisations. Measure 110 helps 60,000 Oregonians like him.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon prepares for psilocybin rollout

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians are on the cusp of legal psychedelic experiences. The Oregon Health Authority started taking applications for psilocybin service permits in January, and although it could still be several months before Oregonians have access to psilocybin services, a clearer picture of what that experience will be like is coming together.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Lawmakers consider shifting some Measure 110 addiction recovery money to cities and counties

Nathan Gullickson was treated for his opioid addiction in December within 24 hours of seeking aid from a Portland clinic.  He received the quick help through a program funded by Measure 110, Oregon’s first-in-the-nation approach to addiction, which voters approved in 2020. The measure directs marijuana tax revenues toward addiction support programs and services, while […] The post Lawmakers consider shifting some Measure 110 addiction recovery money to cities and counties appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
CORVALLIS, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

OSU Offers Statewide Seed Kit Giveaway

The organization behind a statewide seed giveaway hopes to plant some gardening skills in Oregon’s homes and classrooms. The “Grow This!” Oregon Garden Challenge is led by Food Hero, an initiative of the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Education project. The program was started by OSU Extension, which provides research-based knowledge to local communities.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

OHS Free Admission For Oregon's Birthday

Join the Oregon Historical Society in commemorating the 164th anniversary of Oregon statehood by visiting the museum for free Saturday, February 11 through Oregon’s birthday on Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy birthday cupcakes, which will be available to visitors on Saturday at noon, and pick up an activity sheet at the front desk that will help young visitors navigate our cornerstone Experience Oregon exhibition.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
MCMINNVILLE, OR
610KONA

Could Hunting, Fishing Become Constitutional Rights In Oregon?

The Oregon Legislature is considering whether to put a measure on the ballot asking voters if hunting and fishing should be a constitutional right. Currently, signatures are being gathered for an initiative that would ban fishing and hunting. Amy Patrick, with the Oregon Hunters Association, said they want voters to decide whether fishing and hunting should be a right.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County legislators drumming up support for statewide ban on flavored tobacco

Oregon legislators are ramping up their campaign to pass a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products this year, following the example of Washington County’s ordinance. A statewide ban would still have implications for the county, as Washington County is currently appealing a circuit court decision that rendered the local ban unenforceable. Multnomah County has also pursued a similar ban. Last September, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Erwin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010

Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the ban expired in 2004, it was not renewed by Congress.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months

A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
EUGENE, OR
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy