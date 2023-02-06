ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says

By Litsa Pappas, Maria Papadopoulos
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

An accused drug dealer who was in court on fentanyl distribution charge Monday has been charged with murder in the fatal daytime shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as he walked along the street in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood, authorities said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, who faces a first-degree murder charge in Lawrence’s murder on Jan. 29, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCb3E_0keEqTCY00

“We do know that a 13-year-old was gunned down on a city street on an early Sunday afternoon and we know that a monstrous event has shaken our city to its core. We hope that today will be the first step in the pursuit of justice: justice for Tyler Lawrence, justice for his family and justice for this entire city,” Hayden said.

Hayden said the “evil intent of the shooter in this case” should not mar the community’s “best reflections of Tyler,” whose memorial was held over the weekend .

Tyler, a Norwood resident, was shot and killed just before noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 119 Babson St. in Mattapan. He was staying at his grandparent’s house when he was killed.

Responding police officers found the teenage boy at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tyler lived in Norwood and attended Coakley Middle School in Norwood .

In a statement, The Rev. Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition, said he’s glad an arrest has been made in Tyler’s murder, but the religious leader also shared the community’s outrage that Tyler, a middle schooler, had been “gunned down in a brazen targeted attack.”

“Moments after his murder I stood watching his lifeless body on the ground on an otherwise quiet Sunday morning. I cried,” Peterson said.

“The arrest of the alleged perpetrator follows expressed outrage from a community besieged by violence that is disproportionate to the rest of the city,” Peterson said. “Tyler Lawrence’s life was snatched away within the boundaries of what many in the black neighborhoods call a triangle of death. Mattapan and Dorchester is where the majority of murders take place and we continue to demand that law enforcement devise specific strategies that speak to the unprecedented amount of homicide that pertains to the city’s black community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TGT0_0keEqTCY00

City leaders and the community are “morally obligated to respond to” violent crime in Boston neighborhoods “in ways that treat this violence like an and epidemic and an emergency,” said Peterson.

Hayden, the district attorney, asked the public to assist investigators in seeking justice for Tyler .

“There is still we do not know about this terrible crime. It’s still an ongoing investigation. We still need your help and assistance,” Hayden said.

The boy’s family “has shown extraordinary courage and strength during this time of loss,” said Hayden, who attended Tyler’s memorial on Sunday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, speaking during the press conference, said Tyler was a “shining young child” who had his entire life ahead of him.

“We are all robbed of that possibility and potential, that we knew he would step into,” Wu said.

In addressing Tyler’s family and friends, Wu said: “I’m so sorry for your loss and we know that the space, the pain, the hole in your lives that has been ripped apart won’t be filled by any announcement or press conference,” Wu said.

Skerritt appeared in federal court in Boston on the fentanyl distribution charge on Monday, and was detained pending a hearing scheduled for Feb. 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Comments / 36

Kerry Neuner
3d ago

Why do they keep saying it was a targeted attack, where's the proof?? Anyways, I hope all involved gets the longest prison sentence. Say hi to the boys, lmao RIP lil man

Reply(1)
7
Tyler
3d ago

So what exactly was that kid doing that a drug dealer shot him was he trying to get drugs did he say something what led to it

Reply(3)
6
Gregory Christian
3d ago

Prisoners don’t take kindly to child killers . The world we live in is falling apart

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run near Mass and Cass

BOSTON -- An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead last month, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office announced. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mass Ave and Melnea Cass Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. on January 20. Abner Jean-Baptise, 36, of Roxbury was charged on Thursday with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death. He was released on personal recognizance on the condition that he does not drive. The victim, Michael Simpson, 73, was found lying on the road near Hampden Street and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the D.A. said.Witnesses said Simpson was pushing a wheelchair at the time of the crash. Investigators were able to determine the suspect's car was a brown SUV and had a partial license plate number. That led them to Jean-Baptise, who told police he was driving in the area at the time of the crash and that he "felt his vehicle go over 'something'," the D.A. said. His car also had front passenger-side damage on the hood. 
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.

Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Man accused of killing wild turkey in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An Attleboro man accused of killing a wild turkey was charged with animal cruelty. The Attleboro deputy police chief told NBC 10 News that a neighbor called police about a man hitting a turkey with a stick Monday afternoon. They responded to the call on...
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her boyfriend held without bail

A Massachusetts woman charged with murdering her boyfriend was ordered held without bail on Thursday after being arraigned in Superior Court and pleading not guilty, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced. 64-year-old Judy Church of Salisbury had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court after being arrested in...
SALISBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
148K+
Followers
156K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy