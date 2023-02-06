ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

Woman Attacks 2 Others With Hammer During Hudson Valley Fight, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A woman from the area was charged for allegedly attacking two people with a hammer during a fight between neighbors.

The incident took place in Orange County around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 in the town of Wallkill.

State Police responded to a home on Maple Fields Drive in Wallkill for a report of an assault in progress, said Trooper Steven Nvel.

An investigation revealed that Letoya Washington, age 36, from the town of Wallkill, was involved in an altercation with a neighbor, Nevel said.

Washington attacked two people with a hammer, but neither was injured and one of the people she attacked was able to take the hammer away from her, Nevel said.

Washington was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 29 in the town of Wallkill Court.

Daily Voice

