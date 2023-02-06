ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Opinion: Methodist CEO said BCBS putting 'patients’ lives in danger'

By Michael Ugwueke
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

In a recent opinion piece, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee claimed to be committed to the health and well-being of Memphians, and yet, from across the state in Chattanooga, they continue to disrupt care in our community and create confusion among thousands of our residents.

First, BCBST’s claims that patients can simply call them to be connected to another facility for the care and treatment they rely on is disingenuous. The fact is, BCBST does not have a sufficient network capable of handling the volume of patients that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hospitals treat in our community.

  • 84% of the BCBST members we attempted to transfer to Saint Francis, Baptist and Regional One were denied by all three institutions because they couldn’t or wouldn’t take them.
  • The average delay for patients who are scheduled for a procedure at a non-MLH facility is 21-24 days, which is also the time it takes to get our physicians approved by BCBST to perform the surgery.
  • Last Wednesday, Feb. 1, we had 138 hospitalized BCBST members that other hospitals in Memphis do not have the capacity to accept.
  • Recently, three patients scheduled to deliver their babies at non-MLH hospitals were either told they would incur higher out-of-network costs or be redirected to MLH. This is an unfortunate event in a community where 49% of women are head of their households.

Relying on other facilities for care is not working. This is one of the reasons BCBST continues to cut special deals with employers to extend coverage during negotiations.

Second, the claim by BCBST that MLH is cancelling elective procedures unnecessarily for Blue Cross members is another misconception. The fact is that when facing additional out-of-network costs, patients are delaying their procedures due to the uncertainty of whether BCBST will pay for them.

Third, BCBST’s claims that MLH is the most expensive health system is misleading and not supported by facts.

If MLH were the most expensive healthcare system, major corporations and large employers like FedEx, Auto Zone, International Paper, Memphis Shelby County Schools, as well as a host of other Memphis businesses, would not choose MLH as their preferred provider. These large organizations have partnered with MLH and other payors to pass their savings to their employees. These organizations come to us because, overall, our rates are in the bottom 10 percent of rates across the country.

BCBST also raised questions about why BCBST members pay more than other payors’ members even though BCBST already knows the answer.

The fact is that Cigna and UnitedHealthcare have chosen Methodist as their preferred provider and receive preferred rates while Blue Cross Blue Shield has chosen Baptist Memorial Health Care as their preferred provider and receives preferred rates from Baptist. Healthcare systems give the steeper discount, or preferred rates, to the entity that provides the vast majority of their patients.

If BCBST is willing to make Methodist their preferred provider and give us the same Blue Cross Select discounted rates as Baptist, we would gladly accept that contract today. Then, every patient who wants to come us for their healthcare can do so.

The real question in all of this is how BCBST made $521 million in windfall profits while hoarding more than $5 billion in cash in 2021, all amid a dramatic reduction of paid claims due to the cancellation of elective procedures during the height of the pandemic. Yet, despite this reality, BCBST’s one argument is that the only way they can remain competitive is to demand steep cuts from MLH. What makes no sense is why BCBS is enriching its own coffers while blaming MLH because BCBS is not enrolling more members.

One thing BCBST remains crystal clear about is their willingness to put patients’ lives in danger while using a longstanding national playbook to bully hospitals and physicians. BCBST’s reckless gamesmanship is not in the best interest of Memphis and the patients who deserve more.

Open enrollment begins for TennCare members in March. If you have Blue Care or TennCare Select through BCBS, you will have an opportunity to switch to Amerigroup or AmeriChoice so that you can continue to receive your care from MLH and our Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. We encourage you to do so.

MLH will continue to do what is right and in the best interests of those we are privileged to serve. For the sake of our patients and their families, we will continue to negotiate in hopes of reaching a reasonable agreement as soon as possible.

