Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year
Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Kareem calls out Magic Johnson for ‘very wrong’ LeBron James assumption
While there were thousands of Los Angeles Lakers fans in attendance in Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday to witness LeBron James break the NBA scoring record, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stood alone in the crowd as someone with a complex perspective on the accomplishment. For spectators, it was a moment to commemorate LeBron...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team
San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel fires back at haters over controversial Eagles-49ers claims
Deebo Samuel believes the San Francisco 49ers would have been the one to make it to Super Bowl 57 had their QB room not been depleted against the Philadelphia Eagles. He expressed confidence the results would have been different had they brought in more QBs for the NFC Championship game.
Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports
The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure. Anthony […] The post Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has played his whole career with the club, but there are questions centered around his future prospects of continuing to do so. As the Vikings look to clear cap space, Thielen’s contract looks to be on the hook for restructuring, and if an agreement can’t be reached, it could […] The post Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl
The final preparations for Super Bowl 57 are being made by the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains calm and confident in his leadership role with the AFC champions. That report comes from Kansas City running back Melvin Gordon. So this happened. We’re live on @nflnetwork and #chiefs RB @Melvingordon25 […] The post Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breece Hall drops astonishing take on injury-plagued rookie season
Prior to suffering a torn ACL, New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall looked to be one of the most dominant ball carriers in the NFL. Over seven games, Hall carried the ball a total of 80 times. He recorded 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, he added 19 receptions for […] The post Breece Hall drops astonishing take on injury-plagued rookie season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 will be one for the ages and these statistics prove it
The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII should be one of the more competitive championship games in recent memory. Sunday's matchup features two teams that have the same record, point totals and number of All-Pro players this season. pic.twitter.com/4BrtlZiZYx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, […] The post Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 will be one for the ages and these statistics prove it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Kraft reveals Tom Brady conversations amid retirement, return rumors
Robert Kraft hasn’t been shy in sharing his wishes for Tom Brady to say goodbye to the New England Patriots one last time. The Patriots owner said that he’s been speaking with Brady since the quarterback announced his retirement earlier in February in an interview with Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto on Friday.
Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs
DeVonta Smith is no stranger to playing in big games, and he will have another test upcoming in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sure has been watching plenty of film on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as of late, and the reigning AFC […] The post Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs’ Kyrie Irving hit with eye-opening praise from 4-time NBA champion head coach
Despite the off-court issues over the years, there is no denying that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is a special talent. When he wants to, Kyrie is an absolute killer on the hardwood and one of the toughest players to guard in the Association. And if you’re asking Irving’s former coach in Cleveland Mike Brown, […] The post Mavs’ Kyrie Irving hit with eye-opening praise from 4-time NBA champion head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Super Bowl 57 Odds: Special Teams Props prediction and pick
Throughout the history of the Super Bowl, kickers and special team units have been tasked with bringing their team to glory simply based on their kicking foot. Both sides have stellar special team units, and each will play a huge role on their attempted path to victory. Let’s check out our Super Bowl LVII odds […] The post Super Bowl 57 Odds: Special Teams Props prediction and pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0