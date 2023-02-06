ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year

Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP

The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team

San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports

The Russell Westbrook era came to an end in Los Angeles just before the NBA trade deadline. The Lakers sent the point guard away after a dysfunctional season and a half. Now with him off the roster, the gloves have come off as pundits and fans alike have been vocal about his failed tenure. Anthony […] The post Anthony Davis’ honest take on Russell Westbrook trade after ‘toxic’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has played his whole career with the club, but there are questions centered around his future prospects of continuing to do so. As the Vikings look to clear cap space, Thielen’s contract looks to be on the hook for restructuring, and if an agreement can’t be reached, it could […] The post Adam Thielen’s strong statement on his NFL future with Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl

The final preparations for Super Bowl 57 are being made by the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains calm and confident in his leadership role with the AFC champions. That report comes from Kansas City running back Melvin Gordon. So this happened. We’re live on @nflnetwork and #chiefs RB @Melvingordon25 […] The post Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breece Hall drops astonishing take on injury-plagued rookie season

Prior to suffering a torn ACL, New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall looked to be one of the most dominant ball carriers in the NFL. Over seven games, Hall carried the ball a total of 80 times. He recorded 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, he added 19 receptions for […] The post Breece Hall drops astonishing take on injury-plagued rookie season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 will be one for the ages and these statistics prove it

The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII should be one of the more competitive championship games in recent memory. Sunday's matchup features two teams that have the same record, point totals and number of All-Pro players this season. pic.twitter.com/4BrtlZiZYx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, […] The post Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 will be one for the ages and these statistics prove it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs

DeVonta Smith is no stranger to playing in big games, and he will have another test upcoming in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sure has been watching plenty of film on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as of late, and the reigning AFC […] The post Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs’ Kyrie Irving hit with eye-opening praise from 4-time NBA champion head coach

Despite the off-court issues over the years, there is no denying that Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is a special talent. When he wants to, Kyrie is an absolute killer on the hardwood and one of the toughest players to guard in the Association. And if you’re asking Irving’s former coach in Cleveland Mike Brown, […] The post Mavs’ Kyrie Irving hit with eye-opening praise from 4-time NBA champion head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Super Bowl 57 Odds: Special Teams Props prediction and pick

Throughout the history of the Super Bowl, kickers and special team units have been tasked with bringing their team to glory simply based on their kicking foot. Both sides have stellar special team units, and each will play a huge role on their attempted path to victory. Let’s check out our Super Bowl LVII odds […] The post Super Bowl 57 Odds: Special Teams Props prediction and pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
