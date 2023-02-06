With Grand Hyatt paused, parking lot to take its place

Downtown Memphis is getting a new parking lot — and one with a riverfront view.

On Friday, Feb. 3, David Lewis of Carlisle Development Co. filed a major modification permit to build a parking lot on the former site of the Grand Hyatt.

The proposed parking lot is expected to be temporary, according to the permit application.

“In July 2022, the applicant’s contractor started earthwork, site demolition, and excavation shoring on the subject site in advance of hotel construction,” Lewis wrote in the permit filing. “Application of asphalt to the lower area of the site (intended hotel basement/lower level) will aid in stabilizing the subgrade and prevent water intrusion into the excavation shoring system, ensuring overall stability and safety of the completed work.”

The lot will be private and used for overflow and valet parking for hotel guests at the Caption by Hyatt and Hyatt Centric; along with parking for The Landing residents and patrons at One Beale restaurants.

Proposed site plan for temporary parking at the former Grand Hyatt site. (Courtesy Carlisle Development Corp.)

In November, Chance Carlisle of Carlisle Corp. announced the Grand Hyatt project was getting shut down following financing shortfalls between the developer and the City of Memphis.

The original site plan was to build the 291,000-square-foot Grand Hyatt. The 359-room hotel was the fourth phase of the One Beale development and the anchor piece for the “convention center site” of the three-hotel One Beale campus.

This preserves the site with the asphalt acting as a sealant for future construction and uses, Carlisle said. He added that with a surface lot it opens the area up for future uses such as food trucks or events.

With the lot sealed over the potential for construction on the Grand Hyatt is at best months away — most likely years away.

“If we were to relaunch the Grand Hyatt today it would take at least four to six months,” he said.

Given that six-month buffer, construction costs and financing, Carlisle said the most likely timeline would be two years for the Grand Hyatt to be back in the fold.

Any new construction plans for the site beyond the Grand Hyatt development, he estimated, would be at least four to five years out.

By 2025, the Grand Hyatt would generate over $16.5 million worth of net operating income annually, according to a CBRE Hotel Report.

With financing stalled for the Grand Hyatt and no foreseeable timetable on when the project will begin again, Carlisle Corp. plans to build a landscaped green space adjacent to The Landing residences and Fancy’s Fish House as a buffer between the walkways and the surface parking lot.

Carlisle said the nearby Amelia Gene’s restaurant, which is being built in the former William C. Ellis & Sons Machine Shop, will open in summer 2023.