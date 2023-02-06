ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

With Grand Hyatt paused, parking lot to take its place

By Neil Strebig
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCrvt_0keDVCgn00

Downtown Memphis is getting a new parking lot — and one with a riverfront view.

On Friday, Feb. 3, David Lewis of Carlisle Development Co. filed a major modification permit to build a parking lot on the former site of the Grand Hyatt.

The proposed parking lot is expected to be temporary, according to the permit application.

“In July 2022, the applicant’s contractor started earthwork, site demolition, and excavation shoring on the subject site in advance of hotel construction,” Lewis wrote in the permit filing. “Application of asphalt to the lower area of the site (intended hotel basement/lower level) will aid in stabilizing the subgrade and prevent water intrusion into the excavation shoring system, ensuring overall stability and safety of the completed work.”

The lot will be private and used for overflow and valet parking for hotel guests at the Caption by Hyatt and Hyatt Centric; along with parking for The Landing residents and patrons at One Beale restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7fhq_0keDVCgn00

Proposed site plan for temporary parking at the former Grand Hyatt site. (Courtesy Carlisle Development Corp.)

In November, Chance Carlisle of Carlisle Corp. announced the Grand Hyatt project was getting shut down following financing shortfalls between the developer and the City of Memphis.

The original site plan was to build the 291,000-square-foot Grand Hyatt. The 359-room hotel was the fourth phase of the One Beale development and the anchor piece for the “convention center site” of the three-hotel One Beale campus.

This preserves the site with the asphalt acting as a sealant for future construction and uses, Carlisle said. He added that with a surface lot it opens the area up for future uses such as food trucks or events.

With the lot sealed over the potential for construction on the Grand Hyatt is at best months away — most likely years away.

“If we were to relaunch the Grand Hyatt today it would take at least four to six months,” he said.

Given that six-month buffer, construction costs and financing, Carlisle said the most likely timeline would be two years for the Grand Hyatt to be back in the fold.

Any new construction plans for the site beyond the Grand Hyatt development, he estimated, would be at least four to five years out.

By 2025, the Grand Hyatt would generate over $16.5 million worth of net operating income annually, according to a CBRE Hotel Report.

One Beale Campus revenue
Infogram

With financing stalled for the Grand Hyatt and no foreseeable timetable on when the project will begin again, Carlisle Corp. plans to build a landscaped green space adjacent to The Landing residences and Fancy’s Fish House as a buffer between the walkways and the surface parking lot.

Carlisle said the nearby Amelia Gene’s restaurant, which is being built in the former William C. Ellis & Sons Machine Shop, will open in summer 2023.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

National Pizza Day 2023, local deals in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National Pizza Day is celebrated every year on February 9th and 43% of Americans say it is their favorite food to eat. Several local and national pizza chains celebrate the occasion by offering deals on their pies. Chuck E. Cheese Enjoy a free large Chuck E. Cheese pizza with any one topping when you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:. P.O. Box services will remain at White Station. P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:. Mon-Fri: 24 Hours. Sat: 24 Hours. Sun: 24 Hours. Retail window services will be available...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Local TikTok star opens dream bakery in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A local baker who gained TikTok fame for her giant stuffed cookies and heartfelt discussions about life will open BluffCakes Confections Friday in Germantown. Chloe Sexton has 1.8 million TikTok followers and credits the social media site for launching her professional baking career. “The giant cookie idea really came from wanting to […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit by car in the University area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
shelby-news.com

A Monthly Gathering for Car Enthusiasts

On the fourth Saturday of every month, car enthusiasts gather at the GPAC Parking lot located at 1801 Exeter Rd. for an event known as Cars and Coffee. This event is a celebration of all things cars and provides a platform for car owners to display their vehicles and for others to admire and appreciate them.
WREG

Steel manufacturer to open $6M Memphis plant, create 129 jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The MSS Steel Tubes USA will open its first U.S. plant in Memphis, creating nearly 130 new jobs paying an average of $47,000 per year. MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC is a subsidiary of MSS Steel Tubes SA, which is based in Portugal. The plant will be located in southeast Memphis, near […]
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience

These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
WREG

MPD: Woman uses prop money to buy BMW off Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say used motion picture money to purchase a car from a man on Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, on April 19, officers responded to a counterfeiting/forgery call that happened in Frayser. The victim says he placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell his 2006 BMW. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
South Reporter

City to launch Operation Clean Sweep

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Travel Maven

This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fast food employee charged after pulling gun on customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Checkers employee is charged with aggravated assault after Memphis police said she pulled a gun on a customer who was unhappy with her food. According to court documents, Cetera Jones works at the Checkers location on Poplar Avenue. Police said a woman went to the restaurant Tuesday and ordered chili cheese […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One of three suspects in multi car jackings captured with auto tracking help: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly participated in two carjackings with two other suspects on the same day. According to court records, Kevin Hicks, 23, was charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction and evading arrest after allegedly carjacking at least two women on Feb. 8.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man carjacks 2 women in less than an hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say is responsible for carjacking two women at gunpoint within the same day. According to reports, the first incident happened Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. in Whitehaven. The victim told police that three men, each armed with guns, approached her and demanded money. She could not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy