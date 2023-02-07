Photo by www.bayareaentertainer.com

Photo by BEST MADE PICKLES

(NEXSTAR) — While for many Americans, a trip to the movie theater may conjure images of overflowing popcorn buckets, for many Texans, the idea may kickstart their salivary glands thinking of a juicy pickle. While it may come as a surprise to Texans that pickles and popcorn isn’t as natural a combination for people who don’t live in the Lone Star State (though theaters in neighboring states may also sell pickles), the reverse is true for many who aren’t from the 28th state. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/pickles-texas-movie-theatres

Photo by www.bayareaentertainer.com

Decades Of Veterans Disability Experience

CRISS & ROUSSEAU LLP

Attorneys Serving Bell County, Coryell County, Galveston County, Fort Hood, And Throughout Texas.

Our firm has the decades of experience necessary to help our clients obtain results that make a difference in their lives.

Helping Veterans Navigate The

Process Of Securing Disability Benefits

PRACTICE AREAS

It is an unfortunate reality that many veterans’ claims for disability benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are denied or unfairly minimized. There are many veterans who genuinely need the help those disability benefits can provide. Colonel (Retired) Rick Rousseau is focused on helping veterans present the strongest possible cases to help them secure the VA disability benefits they deserve.

How We Can Begin Helping You

While we do not file initial claims for disability benefits for veterans, we can begin working on your case after a rating decision.

The problems our clients face fall into two categories:

Complete denial of veterans' disability benefits

Awarding benefits based on a disability rating that is much lower than what the person is actually suffering

We Know How To Build Cases The VA Understands

The VA has very specific requirements for the awarding of disability benefits. Even people with legitimate disabilities can be denied benefits if their case is not presented properly. With Colonel (Retired) Rick Rousseau’s military and VA experience, he understands how to build cases that clearly communicate your circumstances to the VA so that you can get the full benefits to which you are entitled.#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness

