ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Pickles, Texas, & Movie Theatres??

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A22yg_0keD91oS00
Photo bywww.bayareaentertainer.com

Photo byBEST MADE PICKLES

(NEXSTAR) — While for many Americans, a trip to the movie theater may conjure images of overflowing popcorn buckets, for many Texans, the idea may kickstart their salivary glands thinking of a juicy pickle. While it may come as a surprise to Texans that pickles and popcorn isn’t as natural a combination for people who don’t live in the Lone Star State (though theaters in neighboring states may also sell pickles), the reverse is true for many who aren’t from the 28th state. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/pickles-texas-movie-theatres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bB4us_0keD91oS00
Photo bywww.bayareaentertainer.com

Decades Of Veterans Disability Experience

CRISS & ROUSSEAU LLP

Attorneys Serving Bell County, Coryell County, Galveston County, Fort Hood, And Throughout Texas.

Our firm has the decades of experience necessary to help our clients obtain results that make a difference in their lives.

Helping Veterans Navigate The

Process Of Securing Disability Benefits

PRACTICE AREAS

It is an unfortunate reality that many veterans’ claims for disability benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are denied or unfairly minimized. There are many veterans who genuinely need the help those disability benefits can provide. Colonel (Retired) Rick Rousseau is focused on helping veterans present the strongest possible cases to help them secure the VA disability benefits they deserve.

How We Can Begin Helping You

While we do not file initial claims for disability benefits for veterans, we can begin working on your case after a rating decision.

The problems our clients face fall into two categories:

Complete denial of veterans' disability benefits

Awarding benefits based on a disability rating that is much lower than what the person is actually suffering

We Know How To Build Cases The VA Understands

The VA has very specific requirements for the awarding of disability benefits. Even people with legitimate disabilities can be denied benefits if their case is not presented properly. With Colonel (Retired) Rick Rousseau’s military and VA experience, he understands how to build cases that clearly communicate your circumstances to the VA so that you can get the full benefits to which you are entitled.#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness

#tacos #shoplocal #eatlocal #community#memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.#facebookmarketing.#trending#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed #getoutandvote

#veteransrights #wecare #community #KindnessInDeed

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
TEXAS STATE
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Buried in Plain Sight

Right off the side of the road they lie. Thousands passing by every day. Never seen. Never acknowledged. How often do you travel westbound on 114 towards I-35? Did you know there’s a small cemetery, about 120-feet north of 114? You probably pass it often and never knew it was there.
TEXAS STATE
B106

5 Naughty Sounding Town Names In Texas!

Have you ever met a fellow Texan for the first time and in casual conversation the topic of where you are both from comes up? Ever been caught off guard by the name of their city and think to yourself, 'what did he/she just say to me?' Just me? Surely not. I met someone from Dickens, TX the other day and my inner 14-year-old boy thought wow, that sounds naughty.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?

I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store

Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

What Lives at the Bottom of the Brazos River?

Also known as the Rio de los Brazos de Dios, the Brazos River is a waterway in central Texas. In Spanish, the river’s name translates to the “River of the Arms of God.” No one knows exactly how the river got its name. One story claims that the river got its name from Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado. Coronado and his men journeyed into Texas in search of the Seven Cities of Gold. When he and his men were about to die of thirst, local tribes guided them to a stream, which they named Brazos de Dios after its life-saving water. Another tale tells a similar story of a Spanish ship that lost its way in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship ran out of drinking water and desperately searched for land. Luckily, they spotted the mouth of the Brazos River, and, upon replenishing their supplies, christened the river.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About

Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998

If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
TEXAS STATE
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy