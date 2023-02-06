ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This is how many Texas customers are still without power after last week's freeze

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2tNp_0ke9IinD00

It may feel like spring in Texas, but some of the state's most populated regions are still reeling from last week's freezing temperatures.

Some of the most populated regions of Texas could be in the dark for several more days as crews work to restore the power grids that failed as a result of freezing weather in the state that lasted for several days last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPHCE_0ke9IinD00
Brandon Bell/Getty Images - PHOTO: Frozen power lines are seen hanging near a sidewalk on Feb. 01, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

More than 350,000 customers were without power in Texas on Friday due to the massive ice storm that brought freezing rain and sleet to much of the South, which weighed down power lines and trees. The destruction caused by the inclement weather prompted Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a disaster declaration in seven counties on Saturday.

By Monday, as temperatures soared back into the 60s in some of the hardest-hit regions, most of those outages had been restored. However, more than 34,000 customers remained without power, mostly in Travis County, which includes the City of Austin, according to Poweroutage.us .

MORE: Will the Texas power grid survive the next deep freeze?

Some customers may not have power restored until Super Bowl Sunday, especially as incoming wind and rain pose additional challenges, Austin Energy announced.

Despite the isolated outages in places like Austin, power failures were nowhere near as widespread as in 2021, when back-to-back winter storms caused a statewide energy catastrophe, killing more than 100 people, experts told ABC News .

MORE: Texas ice storm updates: Over 350,000 customers without power

But, this past freeze was not a true stress test of the grid, as temperatures were "much less intense" in terms of temperature and temperament, Ramanan Krishnamoorti, vice president of energy and innovation at the University of Houston, told ABC News last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJwA6_0ke9IinD00
Brandon Bell/Getty Images - PHOTO: Frozen power lines are seen toppled over on Feb. 01, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A winter storm is sweeping across portions of Texas, causing massive power outages and disruptions of highways and roads.

Power plants in Texas have installed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of updates to better winterize their facilities since 2021, Daniel Cohan, associate professor of environmental engineering at Rice University in Houston, told ABC News.

MORE: Abbott issues disaster declaration as ice storm slams Texas

Despite "record amounts" of demand on the grid, no widespread outages have occurred.

High winds have also led allowed wind production to make up for any failures in coal and gas production this winter season, Cohan said.

Comments / 1

Related
101.5 KNUE

Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store

Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
TEXAS STATE
K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
LOUISIANA STATE
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

Warm again today before storms arrive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very mild this morning with temperatures already in the mid 50s for many. Once again, patchy dense fog will be possible so you might need to allow for a few extra minutes as you head into work and school. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll...
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas

Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s

I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to some odd driving laws, to some of the laws regarding alcohol, we've got some weird rules around here. (And there's more coming...)
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Emergency Declaration Amid Winter Weather

Feb. 6, 2023- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued an emergency declaration in response to the ice storm that has impacted the state, causing property damage, travel disruptions and power outages. The Declaration covers Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. Abbot stated that additional counties could be...
TEXAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area

Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Lake Charles American Press

Severe storms, excessive rainfall possible Wednesday

Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall are all possible on Wednesday. The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east into Southwest Louisiana through the day. Gusty winds will be the main threat, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Isolated tornadoes cannot be...
LOUISIANA STATE
KOAT 7

Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today

A winter storm moving through New Mexico on Tuesday has canceled or delayed classes in Albuquerque and across New Mexico. Albuquerque can expect to see impact weather through noon today as snow showers continue to fall across the state and the metro. No advisories have been issued for the city,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy