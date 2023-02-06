ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Neo-Nazi leader and Maryland woman allegedly plotted to 'completely destroy' Baltimore, Justice Department says

By Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole
CNN
 3 days ago
A neo-Nazi couple recently out of prison may soon be back behind bars after they allegedly blabbed to an undercover informant last month that they planned to sabotage power stations in Maryland.Brandon Russell, 27, and his girlfriend Sarah Clendaniel, 34, are accused of plotting to shoot up five substations that serve the Baltimore area—an attack Clendaniel told a federal informant would “completely destroy Baltimore,” said Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.Russell and Clendaniel are facing up to 20 years in prison for the foiled attack plan. Their first court appearance will be on Monday in Baltimore...
