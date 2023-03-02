Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin: When is the fight and how can I get tickets?

Anthony Joshua will return to the ring to fight Jermaine Franklin this spring, as the British heavyweight looks to get back to winning ways .

Joshua will enter the headline bout on the back of two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who beat “AJ” via decision in 2021 and then again last August.

Joshua’s first defeat by Usyk saw the 33-year-old surrender his unified heavyweight titles, which the undefeated Ukrainian retained in their rematch.

Now Joshua looks to rebuild towards a world title fight, with Franklin set to stand across the ring from the Olympic gold medalist.

When and where is it?

Joshua vs Franklin will take place on 1 April. The fight will serve as a main-event contest at the O2 Arena in London.

How can I watch it?

The bout will air live on DAZN exclusively, as part of the streaming service’s monthly subscription package. It is Joshua’s first fight in over eight years not to air on pay-per-view in the UK.

How can I get tickets?

The latest information from Matchroom, who will promote the event, is this:

“Tickets are available to O2 and Virgin Media customers via Priority now.

“Tickets are available via The O2 venue presale and AXS presale from midday on Wednesday 8 February.

“Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Wednesday 8 February. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members ahead of the on-sale time.

“General Sale tickets can be purchased via Stage Front and AXS from midday on Thursday 9 February.

“Tickets are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300, £400 & £800 VIP.”

Who is Jermaine Franklin?

Franklin, 29, is an American heavyweight who was unbeaten until his most recent fight – a controversial decision loss to Dillian Whyte. Prior to that contest at London’s Wembley Arena in November, Franklin had a professional record of 21-0 with 14 knockout wins.

Joshua – who is 24-3, with 22 of his victories having come via stoppage – was ringside for Franklin vs Whyte.

Odds

Joshua - 1/10

Franklin - 6/1

Draw - 22/1

