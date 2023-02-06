ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

TSA agents stop man from bringing loaded gun, dozens of bullets on flight at Philly airport

By 6abc Digital Staff
 4 days ago

TSA officers stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun and dozens of bullets onto a flight at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday.

Officials say the man from Newark, Delaware told officers he forgot that he had his loaded gun on him.

According to the TSA, the gun was caught as the man was entering the security checkpoint at the airport.

The X-ray unit was alerted when checking the man's carry-on bag.

TSA officers opened the bag for a closer inspection and found the 9mm caliber gun was loaded with 17 bullets, including one in the chamber.

Officials say an additional 17 bullets were tucked into a carry-on bag next to the gun.

This loaded handgun inside a traveler's carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday, Feb. 5.

TSA

The gun was removed and confiscated by airport police. They cited the man on weapons charges.

In addition to the citation, officials say the man faces a financial civil penalty. The penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to the maximum of $15,000.

The TSA says passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded and then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

Comments / 15

TJsteel36
4d ago

If you "forget" where your gun is maybe you shouldn't own one!! WTF!

Reply
12
Buck Fiden
3d ago

This actually happens more then we'd like to admit. That's why I also recommend if you are planning to travel with a firearm NEVER put in your carry on for any reason, even if you say to yourself you'll remember in the morning. Secondly, always double check your carry on bag prior to arriving at the airport to eliminate this type of mistakes. I'm sure the traveler didn't intend to have his firearm in his carry on ,but now he has more things to worry about. So always double & triple check if you are traveling with a firearm.

Reply
2
 

