ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

BBC News aplogises for using Viola Davis photo with Beyonce headline during Grammys coverage

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHIjB_0ke6cX6V00

BBC News has issued an apology after accidentally running a photo of Viola Davis alongside a headline about Beyoncé .

During the broadcaster’s Sunday (5 February) night live coverage of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, they showed an old Golden Globe image of Davis behind a chyron, which read: “Beyoncé’s big night.”

Immediately following the error, numerous viewers responded on Twitter, with one sharing a screenshot of the moment with the caption: “Who’s gonna tell @BBCNews?”

“I’m guessing it’s a mistake but with all their resources BBC have zero excuse for this,” a second responded.

Acknowledging their blunder, BBC News tweeted an apology on Monday (6 February).

“We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a photograph of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes alongside a headline about Beyoncé at yesterday’s Grammys,” they wrote.

“This fell below the BBC’s usual standards.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vYLV_0ke6cX6V00

That night, Beyoncé shattered records, becoming the most decorated artist in Grammy history , after she secured her fourth win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

She currently sits at a total of 32 Grammys and counting, surpassing late conductor Georg Solti , who originally held the record at 31 wins.

Davis also broke the glass ceiling, achieving EGOT status with her first-ever Grammy win for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir Finding Me.

The How to Get Away with Murder star is only the third Black woman in history to earn the prestigious title.

Other highlights from the evening include Quavo’s tribute performance for his nephew Takeoff , who was killed last year.

Meanwhile, Dave Chappelle won Best Comedy Album for his Netflix comedy special, The Closer , despite it being heavily criticised for “transphobic” jokes.

Find the full list of Grammy winners here and the six biggest talking points, from Ben Affleck memes to Beyoncé’s record-breaking win here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
The Independent

Lizzo video reveals truth behind Adele’s Grammys ‘walkout’ after Harry Styles win

The unverified rumours surrounding Adele‘s Grammys “walkout” following Harry Styles’s win has been cleared up.After the ceremony, which took place on Sunday (5 February), a video was shared on social media appearing to show an unimpressed Adele after Styles was named as Album of the Year winner.Many claimed that Adele didn’t applaud Styles. These rumours were swiftly followed by claims that Adele walked out of the Los Angeles venue before the “As It Was” singer delivered his acceptance speech.Lizzo has now debunked these rumours by releasing a TikTok video, which has been viewed 10m times, in the immediate aftermath...
The Independent

Awkward moment Don Lemon delays commercial break to critique CNN colleague Kaitlin Collins’s interview

An exasperated Don Lemon delayed a commercial break after CNN aired an interview with James Comer moments before. Lemon, one of the network’s most recognisable anchors, was vexed by Mr Comer’s decision to favourably cite The New York Post in his interview with colleague Kaitlin Collins.“That’s the time that we’re in, where facts are sort of flexible and you just throw things out there ­– citing uncredible sources (sic), like citing the New York Post as a credible source and saying that facts are – it’s just, I can’t believe that we’re here,” Lemon said.Collins was asking Mr Comer,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
People

Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37

The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Critics think Taylor Swift looked confused when Trevor Noah asked her fans to lower the price of eggs

Taylor Swift was called out by critics for her seemingly confused reaction after Trevor Noah tasked her fans with lowering the price of eggs, but it’s her fans that appear to be getting the last laugh.The “Anti-Hero” singer attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February, where she took home the award for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film”.Swift appeared to have a blast during the awards ceremony, from dancing to Bad Bunny’s opening performance to catching up with her former fling, Harry Styles. However, there was one moment during the Grammys that...
Page Six

Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
The Independent

Kate Middleton embraces ex-history teacher after Meghan Markle suggests she is not a ‘hugger’

Kate Middleton and her former history teacher exchanged an emotional embrace in Cornwall on Thursday (9 January), as they reunited for the first time since the princess was a child.In William and Kate’s first joint visit to Cornwall as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, they attended The National Maritime Museum Cornwall and greeted members of the public.In the crowd was Kate’s former teacher Jim Embury, who taught her at St Andrew’s prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire.The duchess’ face lit up as she noticed Embury and opened her arms wide...
The Independent

Magic Mike 3 director denies reports that Thandiwe Newton was fired over fight with Channing Tatum

Steven Soderbergh has refuted reports claiming Thandiwe Newton was dropped from the latest Magic Mike movie after rowing with costar Channing Tatum.Newton was set to appear in the soon-to-be-released Magic Mike’s Last Dance but exited the project after 11 days. She was replaced in the role opposite Tatum by Salma Hayek.“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a Warner Bros spokesperson said at the time.Meanwhile, outlets like PageSix and The Sun reported that a “vicious” row broke out between the...
The Independent

‘It’s like a religion’: Viral video of sobbing woman reignites debate over ‘Disney adults’

A viral TikTok video of a crying woman has once again sparked the debate over the phenomenon of “Disney adults”.@Jordan.Jacee’s video shows the moment she walks into the Disneyworld theme park in Orlando, Florida, and breaks down “ugly crying” at the very sight of Cinderella’s Castle in the distance.The video was posted in November, but was picked up by a social account this week, leading to 3.4 million views and nearly 17,000 comments – many of them scathing about so-called “Disney adults”.In the clip, Jordan wears Mickey Mouse ears and cries as a song called ‘What Dreams are Made Of’...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Michelle Yeoh defends Andrea Riseborough’s controversial Oscar nomination

Michelle Yeoh has given her thoughts on Andrea Riseborough’s controversial Oscar nomination.Riseborough was seen as a surprise inclusion on the list of 2023 nominees, earning a nod for her role in the little-seen drama To Leslie.Her nomination followed a run of late-in-the-day endorsements from a number of A-list stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Charlize Theron, Amy Adams, Jennifer Aniston and Jane Fonda.After the nominations were announced, the Academy said that it was “conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year’s nominees” – before subsequently ruling that no action was to be taken on Riseborough’s nomination.Speaking to...
The Independent

Pamela Anderson goes make-up free for cover shoot: Why seeing bare faces is so important

Pamela Anderson ditched make-up for a cover shoot with Women’s Daily Wear magazine this week.The former Baywatch babe, model and Canadian-American actress shared that ahead of the release of Netflix documentary – Pamela, A Love Story – she wants the world to see a more natural side of her.“I like to see my freckles. I like when my hair isn’t done. I like just a really fresh face,” the 55-year-old said in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily.“I don’t like those injections, and that doesn’t work on me. I want to see what’s going to happen.” ...
The Independent

Prince and Princess of Wales to attend Bafta film awards

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the upcoming Bafta film awards for the first time in three years, Kensington Palace has announced.William, who has been the president of Bafta since 2010, and Kate will watch the ceremony being held at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19 before meeting the winners and Rising Star Award nominees.The royal couple last attended the event in person in 2020 with the prince last year recording a video message in his place in which he congratulated those nominated and praised the work of Bafta’s programmes.Nominations for the 2023 ceremony were announced last...
The Independent

Super Bowl 2023: What time is the halftime show and how to watch in the UK

The Super Bowl is fast approaching, so it’s time to get in the know about the halftime show.In case you aren’t particularly sporty, the Super Bowl is the annual final playoff of the National Football League (NFL) that crowns the league champion.This year’s match is on Sunday 12 February and will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.The halftime show is the performance that takes place in the interval of the game. It is arguably the biggest annual music performance in the US.The slot has seen iconic performances from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Justin...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Independent

Brits 2023: How to watch Saturday night’s ceremony

The Brit Awards are finally upon us!This year’s awards will be hosted by Mo Gilligan and will take place tomorrow (Saturday 11 February) at the O2 Arena. It’s the first time the awards will have ever taken place on a Saturday.On the night, live performances will come from artists including Stormzy, Lizzo, Harry Styles and Wet Leg.Lewis Capaldi and Sam Smith will also play at the awards, with a debut performance from new artist, Cat Burns, set to occur.You can find the full list of performers at the 2023 ceremony here.Ahead of this year’s ceremony, emerging three-piece FLO have...
The Independent

Adil Ray goes on ‘rabid’ rant about bad dinner party etiquette

Adil Ray has shared his controversial opinions on dinner party etiquette.On Friday’s instalment ofGood Morning Britain (10 February), the 48-year-old actor told co-host Kate Garraway that he gets annoyed when guests take leftovers home after dinner parties.Ray, who is best known for his role in the BBC sitcom Citizen Khan and his work as a presenter, debated on the show whether asking to take home uneaten food should be banned. Ray had some strong opinions on the matter while Garraway took a neutral stance.Discussing whether people should be allowed to take food home, he said: “You can’t say ‘no’,...
The Independent

You can now go on a cruise curated by Jennifer Lopez

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has curated her first cruise itinerary for Virgin Voyages, with the inaugural sailing to take place in April.JLo’s “Limitless Voyage” will run from 14-19 April 2023 onboard the company’s opulent Scarlet Lady ship, with activities and entertainment curated by her Limitless Labs team.The five-night sailing will feature expert talks from female entrepreneurs, as well as other experiences designed to promote women, creativity and entrepreneurship.“My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my JLovers to live their lives and be limitless,” the singer said in a statement.“I share this passion for experiences that bring...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy