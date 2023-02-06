ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CTE found in nearly 92% of former NFL players studied

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfkFP_0ke642Ai00

CTE found in 345 of 376 former NFL players studied 00:34

BOSTON - Researchers at Boston University on Monday reported finding CTE in 345 of the 376 former NFL players they have studied so far.

The school's CTE center said the 91.7% occurrence rate of CTE in ex-NFL players is a sharp contrast with the "extremely low population rate" of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in the general public. A 2018 study of brains donated to the Framingham Heart Study detected CTE in only 1 of 164 samples - the sole case belonged to a former college football player.

BU scientists say "repetitive head impacts" are believed to be the top risk factor for CTE, which is a degenerative brain disease.

The researchers caution that there are selection biases in the brain bank used for the study, and people shouldn't assume that nearly 92% of all current and former NFL players have CTE.

"While the most tragic outcomes in individuals with CTE grab headlines, we want to remind people at risk for CTE that those experiences are in the minority," BU CTE Center director Dr. Ann McKee said in a statement. "Your symptoms, whether or not they are related to CTE, likely can be treated, and you should seek medical care. Our clinical team has had success treating former football players with mid-life mental health and other symptoms."

A CTE diagnosis can only be confirmed after death. The center noted that two players diagnosed with CTE in the past year, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Rick Arrington and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Ed Lothamer, once played for the teams appearing in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The NFL made changes to its concussion protocol last fall after it was criticized for the way Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury was handled.

Last July, BU doctors posthumously diagnosed the late NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas with CTE. His parents said he had suffered from erratic behavior and paranoia in his final years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Brian Flores Lands Major NFL Job

Brian Flores is set to be the Minnesota Vikings next defensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this Monday afternoon.  Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season in Pittsburgh as the Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He'll look to turn around an abysmal Vikings' ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
RadarOnline

Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
People

J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia

"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable

For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Terry Bradshaw Claim Indicates Broncos Could Have Problems

The Broncos endured a horrendous 2022 season, and the onus now is on Sean Payton to turn things around in Denver. The Super Bowl-winning head coach will have to do so with a quarterback who he apparently isn’t very fond of. If a claim from Terry Bradshaw about the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mike Pereira says Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'has a point' about NFL officiating suffering because of TV gigs

Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers has a point about the current state of officiating in the NFL. In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said that all the best referees are leaving the NFL to take jobs in broadcasting because it pays more. Pereira, the former head of officiating in the NFL, said Rodgers might be onto something.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick

The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FlurrySports

Impact of the USFL and XFL On Professional Football

There's a common saying in America that refers to Sundays being "owned" by football. Truthfully, the game has come to dominate Saturdays as well, with the help of college football contests. Autumn is for football it seems, but the spring of 2023 will bring the return of not one, but two separate professional leagues: the XFL and the USFL.
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
30K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy