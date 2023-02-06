ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

Fire engulfs Chicago-area warehouse; smoke seen for miles

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Fire swept through a commercial warehouse Monday in suburban Chicago, producing a smoke plume that could be seen for miles.

The morning fire at Morgan Li, a maker of fixtures and furniture in Chicago Heights, was extinguished around noon, city spokesman David Ormsby said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

“While the damage of the fire is massive, the most important thing is that all our people are safe and accounted for,” Morgan Li said on Facebook.

“We will do everything we can to rebuild what was lost and continue to support our people and the entire Chicago Heights community,” the company said.

Morgan Li announced a year ago that it had acquired the Chicago Heights property.

“The location of the fire is one of our five manufacturing facilities and we will continue to support our customers throughout the other operational locations,” the company said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
HOMEWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
HOMEWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction."I can't imagine living...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment

CHICAGO - Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

Shots Fired In Hampton Apartment Parking Lot

On Saturday, February 4, 2023 at approximately 9:07 PM, Highland Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the Hampton Apartments, in front of 9529 Prairie Avenue, for a report of several gunshots fired, according to Commander John Banasiak. Upon arrival of officers, nobody was located in the area....
2foodtrippers

Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: Thieves wanted for stealing packages from delivery trucks

CHICAGO - Police are searching for thieves who are stealing packages from delivery trucks on Chicago's South Side. In each instance, the offenders approached the delivery trucks while parked and removed packages from the trucks. The offenders then either fled on foot or in a waiting vehicle, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Cook County

NORTHBROOK, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $1 million richer after a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cook County. This is now the second Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions already this year. The winning ticket...
COOK COUNTY, IL
cspdailynews.com

Illinois to Require Security Guards in Gas Stations, Grocery Stores?

Illinois state lawmakers are pondering a bill that would force Chicago grocery stores, gas stations, banks and pawn shops to hire their own armed security guards to cover all hours they are open to the public, according to a report from the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI). State Rep. Thaddeus Jones...
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbchicago.com

Cops find an identity theft and mail fraud mill operating inside a Loop hotel room

Chicago — Chicago police and US Postal Service inspectors are investigating a suspected identity theft mill found inside a Loop hotel room on Monday evening, according to a law enforcement source. Police initially responded to the Virgin Hotel, 203 North Wabash, around 8:25 p.m. after the hotel asked to...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy