South Carolina State

3 mainland US tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico neighborhood

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

Three tourists from the U.S. mainland were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop filming in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors.

The confrontation began when one of the tourists, who lives in South Carolina, began filming a mobile hamburger cart and was told to stop and leave the area, police said.

Two of the tourists remain hospitalized, including one who was stabbed six times, police said.

No one has been arrested.

The attack happened nearly two years after a tourist from Delaware was killed and set on fire after police said he was warned not to take pictures while buying drugs in La Perla. A friend of his also was beaten but survived.

La Perla is located in the historic part of Puerto Rico’s capital known as Old San Juan and became famous after it was featured in the video of “Despacito,” a song released in 2017 by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The community was once a dangerous slum considered the island’s biggest distribution point for heroin, but crime has dropped since a 2011 raid by federal agents.

Guess(t)
4d ago

It’s like going to the Bronx and being told to stop doing something. Or to Harlem. Or Miami. Or any other area of the world that has an area that requires “caution”.

Markim Felix
4d ago

Im familiar with la perla. Yes people go down there to buy drugs. But common sense, are you going to video tape and record a drug dealer or any illegal activity on the corner of the Bronx?

Connie Gerchak
4d ago

Thought this pic was Florida. Hell.. my apt. complex is now all Section8..5 of us paying the real rent. All you see are P.R. flags in the windows..looks like a slum..6 to a one Bedroom. NO ENGLISH SPOKEN. Never seen such rude drunk drug dealers with so many cars.

