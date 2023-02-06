Thomas Rhett’s Life Hack Proves You Never Need to Buy Your Kids Actual Toys Again

Thomas Rhett ’s brilliance is about to save us a whole lot of time and money, and we could not be more thankful for the country music star. In a video posted Sunday of two of his adorable daughters, we see that the old adage really is true: It’s all about the simple things in life.

“Quit buying toys for your kids,” he said. “All ya need is a laundry basket with wheels.”

In the video, Rhett pushes Lennon Love, 2 and Lillie Carolina, 1 down a hardwood hallway in a what looks to be a canvas-lined basket, much to the toddlers’ delight. They squeal and smile with requests of “faster, faster!” as Rhett makes wooshing sound effects and sends them into a 360 degree spin.

“Makin’ memories while saving some money… I love it!!” one person commented.

Others agreed that their kids are all about the non-toy toys.

“Mine prefer empty Amazon boxes 😂” said one.

“Or a card board box and some markers!” said another.

Rhett shares two other daughters with his high school sweetheart, Lauren Akins: Willa Gray, 7 and Ada James, 5. The parents have plans to continue to grow their family, though probably not for a few years. After all, having four under 7 years old is no easy feat.

“Adoption is a hundred percent on our brains,” Rhett told PEOPLE in Jan. 2022. “It’s been put on our hearts very heavily to do that again. We just don’t really know when.”

The CMA winner and Grammy nominee said Willa Gray, who the couple adopted from Uganda in 2017, talks about adopting another baby all the time. Rhett admits he is still learning how to navigate conversations about adoption with Willa Gray and how to answer her and her sisters’ “intense questions.”

“You think when you become a parent, ‘Well, I’m a dad. I have all the answers,’” he told Hoda Kotb who has two adopted daughters. “I don’t know if you’ve felt this at all, but it’s kind of like, ‘Well, what age? What age is the right age? Maybe we need to wait until she’s 10, you know what I mean? But she has questions all the time. She talks to Lauren, she’s like, ‘When can we get to see my friends in Uganda?’ And then Ada James will be like, ‘When can I go see our friends in Uganda?’ And Willa Gray will be like, ‘Well, they’re not your friends, they’re my friends.’”

Rhett is far from overwhelmed by the idea of having another baby (or two). He told PEOPLE that the transition from having two children to three was much harder than going from three to four.

“After having four, I’m like, well, ‘How bad could it be with six?'” Rhett said.

Certainly not so bad if he can stop buying toys. All he’ll need is a bigger laundry basket. And perhaps a minivan.

In an interview with Audacy’s Totally Private in Feb. 2023, though, he pumped the brakes on that theoretical minivan.

“I don’t know [if we will have another kid]. I think for us, it’s whatever the Lord has got in store…Personally, selfishly, I’m good…They’re pushing boundaries. They’re finally to where they can understand conversation and they’re just like, ‘How far can I push Dad?’ Pretty far!” he joked.

As is the case for anyone, Rhett can’t say for certain what is next in store. What is certain, is his unconditional love for his girls — even if they do push him.

“I feel like I was put on this earth to be a musician, but also to be a girl dad,” he told SheKnows. “And I have completely embraced it and I love it more than anything in the world. Those girls have my heart.”

Before you go, check out all the celebrity parents who have adopted children .

