Turkey and Syria: Two huge earthquakes kill over 3500 as death toll continues to climb – latest updates

By Stuti Mishra,Chris Stevenson and Andy Gregory
 3 days ago

Two massive earthquakes are reported to have killed more than 3500 people and wounded many thousands more in Turkey and Syria – with experts warning the death toll was likely to rise sharply as snowy, freezing conditions hamper rescue efforts.

The magnitude 7.8 tremor struck overnight near the city of Gaziantep , and was felt nearly 1,000km away in Cairo , leaving a huge trail of destruction in Turkey and Syria, where many remained trapped below rubble as a second 7.5 magnitude earthquake then hit just hours later.

Authorities said 2316 people had died in Turkey, with more than 11,000 injured. At least 1,293 people were killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents.

Natural hazards expert Dr Steven Godby warned that the impacts of the Syrian civil war and winter snow could make rescue efforts more difficult, saying: “Unfortunately the death toll is likely to climb quickly.

“The first 24-48 hours is when most people are normally rescued in this situations, but the cold weather may reduce that time.”

