'I wish we were dead': Syrian quake survivors left to fend for themselves with little help in sight
Three-month-old Mohammad is all alone in intensive care, his little head and face covered in bandages and tubes attached to a ventilator. He is alone for every labored breath he takes.
Child found alive after a week under the rubble in Turkey
A young girl was rescued after a week under the rubble following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria killing more than 36,000 people and injuring tens of thousands more. CNN's Sara Sidner has the details as rescue efforts continue.
'I couldn't save my daughter': Behind the defining image of the Turkey earthquake
It's been a week since a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria, claiming the lives of more than 36,000 people. Many tens of thousands more have been injured. Millions may be left homeless.
'It's destroying me': Syrian Americans haunted by earthquake devastation plea for world's help
Syrian Americans say they are haunted by images of the aftermath from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Syria and Turkey last week. Many are pleading for the world to continue sending humanitarian aid to the region.
'They didn't send anything': White Helmets plead for help in Syria after quake
CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports on the humanitarian crisis in Syria as citizens struggle to survive after an earthquake pushes medical facilities to the brink. Years of Russian and Syrian regime bombardment have left hospitals ill-equipped to deal with an emergency of such magnitude.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Dramatic video appears to show heavy losses among Russian armored formations
The eastern front has seen some of the heaviest fightings in Ukraine. Ukrainian and Russian sources say that the Russian mechanized brigade trying to push through the town of Vuhledar saw significant losses recently. CNN's David McKenzie has more.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Opinion: The strange objects in US airspace may be an even bigger problem than we thought
A recent report on UFOs by America's intelligence community is worth examining following the takedown by the US military of a Chinese spy balloon, and the downing of three unidentified flying objects in North American airspace, writes Peter Bergen.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Germany won't excavate WWI tunnel containing hundreds of soldiers' bodies
The remains of more than 200 German soldiers who were buried alive in a tunnel in northeastern France during the World War I will not be recovered.
'Like turkeys at a shooting range': Mauling of Russian forces in Donetsk hotspot may signal problems to come
The scenes are chaotic: Russian tanks veering wildly before exploding or driving straight into minefields, men running in every direction, some on fire, the bodies of soldiers caught in tank tracks.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
US fighter jet shoots down airborne object over Lake Huron on Sunday
A US F-16 fighter jet shot down another airborne object over Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon at the direction of President Joe Biden, the Pentagon said.
Here is what we know about the unidentified objects shot down over North America
A second unidentified object was shot down in Canadian airspace on Saturday, marking the third time in a week that US fighter jets have taken down objects in North American airspace.
This could be the next battlefield in modern warfare
CNN's Will Ripley looks back at China's history of looking upward to near space for the future of their defense systems.
'Just to survive': Wagner fighters recount the horrors of battle in eastern Ukraine
Two former fighters of the Russian private military company Wagner have told CNN of their horrific experiences on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, and how anyone who faltered was immediately shot by their own commanders.
