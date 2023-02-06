Driver crashes into several businesses, flees after speeding away from trooper in Atlanta, GSP says

A driver looking to evade a trooper trying to pull them over wound up hitting a small grocery store and other businesses in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning, the Georgia State Patrol said.

At around 1 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Charger on I-20 West for speeding.

The driver briefly stopped on the shoulder of I-20 near Boulevard before driving up an embankment onto the exit ramp. Then, the driver turned northbound on Boulevard and sped away, GSP said.

The driver lost control and entered Carroll Street, crashing into multiple cars and businesses, causing damage. Little’s Food Store was among the businesses that suffered damages, according to a Facebook post from the store.

Both the driver and a passenger of the car ran away after crashing. The passenger was found, but GSP did not say they found the driver.

GSP said they identified the driver and have a warrant out for his arrest.

GSP said it was still working on an incident and crash report.

