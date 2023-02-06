Stocks Slip as Worries About High Rates Weigh on Wall Street

"By Stan ChoeStocks are drifting on Wall Street Thursday following another mixed batch of earnings reports.The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower in afternoon trading after giving up an early gain of 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 88 points, or 0.3%, at 33,859, as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% lower.Stocks have been shaky this week, flipping from gains to losses and back again amid uncertainty about where interest rates and inflation are heading. A still-strong jobs market has investors buying more into the Fed’s forecast that it will hike rates a couple...

