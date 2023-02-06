Open in App
News 12

Guide: Signs of food addiction and resources

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer,

28 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4N3G_0ke0FHXu00

About one in eight adults between 50 and 80 show signs of an addiction to food and beverages, according to new survey results.

The survey, carried by University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, shows that women were more than twice as likely as men to meet criteria for addiction to highly processed food (18% vs. 8%), as were adults age 50–64 compared with those age 65–80 (17% vs. 8%); women age 50–64 were the most likely to meet the criteria (22%).

Highly processed foods like sweetened beverages, chips, and fast food can be addictive for some people, just like cigarettes and alcohol.

WHAT ARE SOME SIGNS OF FOOD ADDICTION?

Researchers at Yale University's Rudd Center for Food Science & Policy have developed a questionnaire to identify people with food addictions.

Here's a sample of questions. Do you:

End up eating more than planned when you start eating certain foods;

Keep eating certain foods even if you're no longer hungry;

Eat to the point of feeling ill;

Worry about not eating certain types of foods or worry about cutting down on certain types of foods;

When certain foods aren't available, go out of your way to obtain them.

RESOURCES

National Eating Disorders Association

Eating Disorders Screening Tool

ONLINE CHAT

Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

NEDA's eating disorders helpline: (800) 931-2237

Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Translation services are available on the phone.

TEXT

(800) 931-2237

Monday - Thursday 3 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Friday 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.

Standard text messaging rates may apply.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Lake Ronkonkoma chiropractor arrested for 2nd time on charges he forcibly touched patients
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY2 days ago
Police: Roosevelt woman fighting eviction blows up house, killing herself and 30 cats
Roosevelt, NY1 day ago
Suffolk police: Man, 6-year-old daughter found dead inside West Babylon home
West Babylon, NY2 days ago
Officials: Small plane crash in Lindenhurst kills 1, injures 2
Lindenhurst, NY1 day ago
Police: 14-year-old boy violently robbed on Westchester Avenue
Bronx, NY1 day ago
City of New Rochelle lets residents give input into planned park on Memorial Highway
New Rochelle, NY5 hours ago
Police: Human remains found at Smith Point County Park in Shirley
Shirley, NY8 hours ago
Newark accidentally enters into ‘sister city’ deal with fake city
Newark, NY3 hours ago
Police: Child suffered serious injuries while in care of Greenwich woman
Greenwich, NY13 hours ago
Police: 2 arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Port Jefferson Station
Port Jefferson Station, NY20 hours ago
NYC corrections officer from Middletown sentenced to 10 years for stabbing his wife
Middletown, NY3 hours ago
Police: 1 person killed, several others hospitalized in multivehicle Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport, CT6 hours ago
Women’s History Month: Mount Vernon woman carves path for women in health care
Mount Vernon, NY8 hours ago
Officials: Five victims killed in Spring Valley house fire identified
Spring Valley, NY1 day ago
Police: Man wanted for burglary at Chick-fil-A in Port Jefferson Station
Port Jefferson Station, NY20 hours ago
New York Blood Center declares 1st blood emergency of the year
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in multi-car crash on Sunrise Highway
Sayville, NY2 days ago
Newark police release images of suspected gunman still on the loose
Newark, NJ19 hours ago
Sources: Deadly Spring Valley house fire was electrical, started in the kitchen
Spring Valley, NY13 hours ago
2 men fatally shot in Newark
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Brooklyn family identifies loved one as possible victim in FBI murder case in Ellenville
Ellenville, NY13 hours ago
Multiple vehicles involved in crash in Bridgeport; 1 car flipped over
Bridgeport, CT8 hours ago
Police: Chinese food delivery driver fatally shot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Police: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in Pomona dies
Pomona, NY16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy