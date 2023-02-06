Guide: Signs of food addiction and resources

About one in eight adults between 50 and 80 show signs of an addiction to food and beverages, according to new survey results.

The survey, carried by University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, shows that women were more than twice as likely as men to meet criteria for addiction to highly processed food (18% vs. 8%), as were adults age 50–64 compared with those age 65–80 (17% vs. 8%); women age 50–64 were the most likely to meet the criteria (22%).

Highly processed foods like sweetened beverages, chips, and fast food can be addictive for some people, just like cigarettes and alcohol.

WHAT ARE SOME SIGNS OF FOOD ADDICTION?

Researchers at Yale University's Rudd Center for Food Science & Policy have developed a questionnaire to identify people with food addictions.

Here's a sample of questions. Do you:

End up eating more than planned when you start eating certain foods;

Keep eating certain foods even if you're no longer hungry;

Eat to the point of feeling ill;

Worry about not eating certain types of foods or worry about cutting down on certain types of foods;

When certain foods aren't available, go out of your way to obtain them.

RESOURCES

National Eating Disorders Association

Eating Disorders Screening Tool

ONLINE CHAT

Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

NEDA's eating disorders helpline: (800) 931-2237

Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Translation services are available on the phone.

TEXT

(800) 931-2237

Monday - Thursday 3 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Friday 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.

Standard text messaging rates may apply.