Guide: Signs of food addiction and resources

About one in eight adults between 50 and 80 show signs of an addiction to food and beverages, according to new survey results.
The survey, carried by University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, shows that women were more than twice as likely as men to meet criteria for addiction to highly processed food (18% vs. 8%), as were adults age 50–64 compared with those age 65–80 (17% vs. 8%); women age 50–64 were the most likely to meet the criteria (22%).
Highly processed foods like sweetened beverages, chips, and fast food can be addictive for some people, just like cigarettes and alcohol.
Comments / 0