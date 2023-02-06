Next Leeds manager odds: Carlos Corberan and Marcelo Bielsa favourites to replace Jesse Marsch

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is the favourite to replace Jesse Marsch in charge of Leeds United .

The American was sacked by the Yorkshire club after enduring a poor run of form, including no win in seven Premier League matches, leaving the Whites in 17th and outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Former boss Marcelo Bielsa , who recently held talks to replace Frank Lampard at Everton, before Sean Dyche was appointed, is also at the top of the list of potential candidates.

Marsch’s side have dominated games at times but failed to pick up results, though the club backed him in the January transfer market.

The club spent almost £37 million last month, with Georginio Rutter and Maximilian Wober signing permanently and Weston McKennie signing on loan from Juventus.

A Leeds statement read: “Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties. Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Here are the latest odds from the bookmakers to be the new boss at Elland Road.

