ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Next Leeds manager odds: Carlos Corberan and Marcelo Bielsa favourites to replace Jesse Marsch

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSEp9_0kdzrkDm00

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is the favourite to replace Jesse Marsch in charge of Leeds United .

The American was sacked by the Yorkshire club after enduring a poor run of form, including no win in seven Premier League matches, leaving the Whites in 17th and outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Former boss Marcelo Bielsa , who recently held talks to replace Frank Lampard at Everton, before Sean Dyche was appointed, is also at the top of the list of potential candidates.

Marsch’s side have dominated games at times but failed to pick up results, though the club backed him in the January transfer market.

The club spent almost £37 million last month, with Georginio Rutter and Maximilian Wober signing permanently and Weston McKennie signing on loan from Juventus.

A Leeds statement read: “Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties. Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

“Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

Here are the latest odds from the bookmakers to be the new boss at Elland Road.

Next Leeds manager odds

Odds via Betfair

  • Carlos Corberan: 3/1
  • Marcelo Bielsa: 5/1
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl: 6/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino: 6/1
  • Ange Postecoglou: 15/2
  • Rafa Benitez: 10/1
  • Michael Carrick: 12/1
  • Brendan Rodgers: 14/1
  • Thomas Tuchel: 16/1
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 20/1
  • Steven Gerrard 20/1

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea draw Lyon, Arsenal face Bayern Munich in Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea will play holders Lyon in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, while Arsenal face Bayern Munich in a tough draw for both English teams.Both Chelsea and Arsenal progressed as group winners, but the Blues were handed a nightmare draw against European champions Lyon - who were thumped 5-1 at home by Arsenal and finished as runners-up in Group C.If Chelsea progress, they will face last year’s runners-up Barcelona or Roma in the semi-finals. Arsenal were put in the other side of the draw and if the Gunners defeat Bayern they will play either Paris Saint-Germain or Wolfsburg in the last eight.More followsWomen’s Champions League quarter-final drawBayern Munich vs ArsenalLyon vs ChelseaRoma vs BarcelonaPSG vs WolfsburgWomen’s Champions League semi-final drawPSG / Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich / ArsenalLyon / Chelsea vs Roma / BarcelonaMore follows Read More Women’s Champions League draw LIVE: Chelsea and Arsenal learn quarter-final and semi-final fateWomen’s Champions League draw LIVE: Chelsea and Arsenal learn fateNewcastle manager Eddie Howe reacts to Man City charges‘Hugely worrying’: Eddie Howe concerned for Christian Atsu after earthquake
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: It made sense to give players two days off after Wolves defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits it made sense not to see his players for two days in the immediate aftermath of last weekend’s dismal defeat at Wolves.The Reds boss admits he left the club’s AXA complex on Sunday – having given the squad two days off – in an “average mood” following the previous day’s 3-0 reverse at Molineux.But with their next match not until Monday’s visit of Everton for the 242nd Merseyside derby, Klopp believed the best option was to give everyone some breathing space.Back in training 👊 pic.twitter.com/sfClKafKcE— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2023“In Germany this question would...
The Independent

Diogo Jota nears Liverpool return as Jurgen Klopp provides Virgil van Dijk update

Virgil van Dijk is losing his race to be fit for Monday’s Merseyside derby while Liverpool could also be without Thiago Alcantara when they host Everton.But Diogo Jota should be in contention to make his first appearance since October while Roberto Firmino, who has not featured after the World Cup, could also be involved.Van Dijk suffered a thigh problem in January’s defeat to Brentford and, along with Jota, Firmino and on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo, is back in training.Along with Jota, Firmino and on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo, the centre-back is back in training.Forwards Jota and Firmino could add more attacking...
The Independent

Sheffield Wednesday cleared after complaints of overcrowding in Newcastle tie

A review of matchday operations at Hillsborough for Sheffield Wednesday’s home FA Cup tie against Newcastle last month has found “all aspects” of stadium safety were met.Sheffield City Council and Wednesday commissioned a review after complaints of overcrowding and a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane end, where 4,500 Newcastle fans saw their side lose the third-round tie 2-1.Wednesday said in a statement: “A review at Hillsborough Stadium over concerns about crowd movements has concluded, stating that all aspects of safety at the stadium complied fully with the club’s safety certificate.“Minor recommendations were made relating to the overall matchday...
The Independent

Man City scandal is not about fair play – it’s about fraud

In the five days since the Premier League charged Manchester City with more than 100 breaches of their rules, much of the debate has swirled around one contentious issue, which is Financial Fair Play.This is a sideshow and, in the words of many figures familiar with the process, “irrelevant” - other than the fact the club are accused of trying to get around the regulations. This case is about the far more serious allegations of fraud, dishonesty and a failure to accurately disclose information.These are the words of many sources and lawyers looking at the case. This is...
The Independent

Eddie Jones: Steve Borthwick right to say England weren’t good at anything

Eddie Jones admits that Steve Borthwick was “probably right” when stating he had inherited an England team that “weren’t good at anything”.Borthwick, who took over from Jones as head coach in December, offered the damning assessment following last Saturday’s 29-23 Guinness Six Nations defeat by Scotland at Twickenham.Jones was sacked after presiding over a dire 2022 and, having now taken charge of Australia, he accepts his attempts to enhance England’s attack created problems.“Well he’s probably right and that’s part of the problem,” Jones told the podcast EDDIE.“We were trying to morph a team that had had a very good set-piece...
The Independent

Netball Super League preview: Who will rise after an off-season of upheaval?

Few certainties remain in the Netball Super League with the 2023 season getting underway after an off-season of change and upheaval for many.Defending champions Manchester Thunder went unbeaten last season as they romped to the title, but just two of their starting seven that day remain.Something special is brewing in the south-east with Surrey Storm and London Pulse making a number of eye-catching off-season moves.And there have been high-profile departures at Team Bath and Saracens Mavericks, two of the biggest and most successful clubs in the Super League era.All ten teams that take to the court at this weekend’s centralised...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy